Tory Burch reinvents the power pack, combining beautiful and powerful

NEW YORK – Tory Burch blurred the lines between male and female during Sunday’s show, reinventing the traditional power suit with a floral print, interspersed with high boots to prove that beautiful dress can still radiate power and power.

The designer said she wanted to challenge the standards of femininity and was inspired by artist Francesca DiMattio, who takes seemingly feminine art such as weaving baskets or wedding dress pearls and transforms them into strong, impressive sculptures. Models walked through the colorful sculptures during the show, which was held at the Sotheby auction house in Manhattan.

“If our clothing can help women feel more powerful, feel more confident, they can define themselves as what they want,” Burch said during a backstage interview. “I think women need a voice and they must use it and have their confidence.”

The collection of balanced loose-fitting, sweet prairie dresses with puffed sleeves and high collars with military-style coats and men’s clothing with softer shapes accented with silk blouses or bow collars. Everything was paired with knee-high boots, including evening dresses.

Various boots, in olive, burgundy and mustard, were also etched with a floral print.

“I thought about what the power suit is and when you think of a woman going to a board meeting and wearing knee-length black leather boots over some kind of relaxed men’s-inspired suits,” Burch said.