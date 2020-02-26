[tory-lanez-announces-massive-departure-from-interscope-w/-major-album-expose:-“it’s-been-real”]

Rap crooner Tory Lanez is just about cost-free. The Canadian hip-hop entertainer has come ahead to announce his past contractual release from Interscope Records drops in the coming months.

Large Details: This week, Tory went to Twitter and exposed his New Toronto 3 studio energy comes in March.

ITS Formal, NEW TORONTO 3 Comes OUT MARCH !!!! AND AS Before long AS YOU Hear IT … I HAVE Formally Completed MY Offer WITH INTERSCOPE … ITS BEEN True . 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 – LoneStone — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) February 24, 2020

Superior-Essential Aspects: The”FeRRis WhEEl” rapper also clarified he had no negative blood involving him and Interscope.

And it is no undesirable blood with the label @Interscope … I Had A 5 ALBUM Offer ….I GAVE THEM 12 Initiatives /ALBUMS if u incorporate all the mixtapes with authentic new music . I can Officially go on history and say I exceeded that five ALBUM MARK … AND IM Even now JUST Finding MY Feet IN THE Drinking water — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) February 25, 2020

Wait around, There’s Far more: In mid-February 2020, Tory linked up with rap stars G-Eazy and Tyga for their “Still Be Friends” smash.

Right before You Go: In early February 2020, Tory flexed some friendship aims with fellow entertainer Lizzo.