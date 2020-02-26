[tory-lanez-calls-mya-his-upcoming-spouse:-“the-like-of-my-life”]

Rap crooner Tory Lanez is out here producing a belated Valentine’s Day push. The hip-hop singer has shared a boo’d up shot of himself hanging out along with fellow musician Mya.

Large Info: Past evening, Tory jumped on Instagram with some flirty and playful words to the veteran entertainer.

On A Associated Be aware: This week, Tory went to Twitter and unveiled his New Toronto three studio effort and hard work comes in March.

ITS Formal, NEW TORONTO 3 Comes OUT MARCH !!!! AND AS Shortly AS YOU Listen to IT … I HAVE Formally Finished MY Offer WITH INTERSCOPE … ITS BEEN Real . 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 – LoneStone — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) February 24, 2020

Wait around, There’s Much more: The”FeRRis WhEEl” rapper also clarified he experienced no terrible blood amongst him and Interscope Information.

And it’s no poor blood with the label @Interscope … I Experienced A 5 ALBUM Offer ….I GAVE THEM 12 Jobs /ALBUMS if u include things like all the mixtapes with unique music . I can Formally go on history and say I exceeded that five ALBUM MARK … AND IM However JUST Getting MY Toes IN THE Water — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) February 25, 2020

Ahead of You Go: In mid-February 2020, Tory connected up with rap stars G-Eazy and Tyga for their “Still Be Friends” smash.