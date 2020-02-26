[tory-lanez-calls-mya-his-upcoming-spouse:-“the-like-of-my-life”]

As viewed on SOHH.com – adhere to @sohh @sohhdotcom
Rap crooner Tory Lanez is out here producing a belated Valentine’s Day push. The hip-hop singer has shared a boo’d up shot of himself hanging out along with fellow musician Mya.
Large Info: Past evening, Tory jumped on Instagram with some flirty and playful words to the veteran entertainer.
On A Associated Be aware: This week, Tory went to Twitter and unveiled his New Toronto three studio effort and hard work comes in March.
Wait around, There’s Much more: The”FeRRis WhEEl” rapper also clarified he experienced no terrible blood amongst him and Interscope Information.
Ahead of You Go: In mid-February 2020, Tory connected up with rap stars G-Eazy and Tyga for their “Still Be Friends” smash.