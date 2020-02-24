[tory-lanez-flexes-significant-large-conclude-drip-in-tailor-made-louis-vuitton-outfit-pics:-“caption-this,-very-best-just-one-wins!”]

Rap crooner Tory Lanez is trying to keep his style goals sky-substantial. The common hip-hop star has shared a batch of new pictures showing off some custom-made gear.

Major Facts: This earlier weekend, Lanez strike up Instagram to present off a fancy Louis Vuitton outfit.

Superior-Essential Particulars: Not long ago, Lanez dealt with fans to his new “Broke In A Minute” songs video clip premiere.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="675" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rTVjstuyuJU?feature=oembed" title="Tory Lanez - Broke In A Minute" width="1200"></noscript>

Wait, There’s A lot more: In mid-February 2020, Tory joined up with rap stars G-Eazy and Tyga for their “Still Be Friends” smash.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="675" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/clWsOy7uXY4?feature=oembed" title="G-Eazy - Still Be Friends (Audio) ft. Tory Lanez, Tyga" width="1200"></noscript>

Before You Go: In early February 2020, Tory flexed some friendship objectives with fellow entertainer Lizzo.