Tory Lanez – New Toronto 3 Review

In many ways, Tori Lanez feels like something of a hip-hop school star. In recent years, a generation of young rappers have moved to SoundCloud to become true insults, sharing widely-recognized confessions about mental health and drug use (many also convicted, from Lil Peep to Juice WRLD.) Meanwhile, American artists such as Fivio Foreign are involved in an exercise born in Chicago, adopted by London – to interweave relentless tales of adversity.

On the other hand, Langez is the main point to brag about, as they do in Price and Spicey, the opening track from the fifth album, New Toronto 3, about the attributes of wealth: “Givenchy and Saint Laurent is crap expensive.”

However, Tori Lanez, aka 27-year-old Deister Peterson, is a more sophisticated artist for whom many deserve credit. Last month in a cover on NME, the Canadian star explained that this record, released through Interscope, would be his last on the main label: “I will be completely independent. I have not played games in this. I have been in it for 10 years and I is still relevant. “

Thus, he does not long leave behind the old model, and on this widespread album proves that he is equally capable of causing a sense of well-being: on the icy, melodramatic “PAIN” he traces the scars of childhood: “On most T-shirts I have spots. n *** like, they used to laugh / But they can’t laugh when that stream comes out of their media. ”

Over a high-strung Spanish guitar, backed by a tin trap, he confesses to “Who needs love” that past hardships have left him with a perverse feeling: “Money makes me happy every time I find him / Who needs love when I come to fleck” ? “Lanes is criticized for rhymes that come across as petty and even unpleasant, but this is a misunderstanding of his wounded self-consciousness. If he then demands, ‘Don’t kiss me, bitch, kiss my necklace’ in the same song, he knows all too well how much it is damaged.

The 16 tracks of “New Toronto 3” could be blamed for the drag, but it’s a fascinating impression – a deep plunge into Lanez’s psyche. His 2016 debut was even bigger – a monster of 28 songs – but he insisted it was important for the story (“this is my life on a timeline” – he told NME after the release).

In this new album, “Accidents Happen”, Lanes recounts the past of drug dealing and reminds us, “I came from the sidewalk.” Throughout this recording, he laces the braggadasio with vulnerability, proving his claims of continued relevance. The end of one section, but Lanaise’s story is far from over.

Details:

Release Date: April 9th

Light plate: An interscope