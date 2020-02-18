[Tory Lanez Reduced-Critical Appears to be like Like He’s Shooting His Shot At Kehlani Immediately after YG Separation: “The Realist”]

Rap crooner Tory Lanez seems to be like he’s small-critical prepared to fill-in for YG. The hip-hop star has shared some good terms to fellow singer Kehlani pursuing her possible new break-up file.

Huge Information: Final evening, Tory quietly crept into Lani’s Instagram comments on a publish she built exhibiting the generation of her split track “Valentine’s Day (Shameful).”

Substantial-Critical Specifics: This 7 days, Lani tossed up a given that-deleted Twitter publish announcing she’s now one.

Wait, There is More: Lani’s surprising report immediately sparked substantial reactions all over social media.

Yg & Kehlani produced a track together on valentines day all lovey dovey, and then tonight she launched “valentines day” dissin the fuck outta him. Girl Depart HIS Harmful ASSSSSS — Jess ✨ (@Jess_star159) February 17, 2020

Kehlani basically fucking observed out almost everything on his cellular phone though hes drunk and (possibly) passed out ON VALENTINES Working day. Even following all the roses and candles at house he however managed to cheat at the rear of her back again! Picture how heartbreaking that was for her. Fuck yg — we enjoy you kehlani🪐 (@ctrlkehlaniii) February 17, 2020

Kehlani explained, I got to give me myself credit for loving as difficult as I did, i served you combat your addiction and improved your total everyday living just to obtain myself played in the conclude. Bruh….😔😔😔😔 YG, Arrive out…I just want to talk — Angie W (@Angies_web page) February 17, 2020

Kehlani was almost certainly nevertheless keeping back again alot of shit on that tune about YG. She went light on his ass, since me I would’ve lit his ass tf up. I nevertheless obtained growing to do 😭😭😭 — 🧞‍♀️ (@realprettyna) February 17, 2020

Kehlani just aired out YG in her new song, timeline bout to to be projecting like mad in the early morning. — Ahmed/It is much easier currently being an incel (@massive_business_) February 17, 2020

In advance of You Go: Back again in December 2019, YG appeared to fire off a warning shot toward Tory Lanez soon after he posted up a slideshow of pictures displaying himself chilling in a club with Lani.