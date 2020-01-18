Toshiba CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani will receive the additional title of president in April

Nobuaki Kurumatani, Chief Executive Officer of Toshiba Corp., will add the President’s title with effect from April. This is part of a top management review aimed at speeding up decision making.

Satoshi Tsunakawa, the current president, who was promoted to an accounting scandal in 2016, will step down from April and become non-executive chairman, Toshiba said in a statement on Saturday.

The 62-year-old Kurumatani joined Toshiba in April 2018 after the electronics company decided to sell its crown jewel storage unit to a Bain Capital-led consortium to avoid losing billions of dollars in losses on its U.S. nuclear energy operations. Kurumatani, former vice president of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and executive at CVC Capital Partners Ltd., restored Toshiba’s dividend and bought back shares worth 700 billion yen.

Kurumatani, who has spent his entire banking career, was only the second outsider to be named Toshiba’s manager in the past 50 years. This is an unusual development in a conglomerate where executives have typically worked at the top for decades. When he entered, he said that his mission was to revive Toshiba’s spirit of technological and entrepreneurial innovation, and admitted that he was facing a “difficult task”.

Toshiba is introducing a new corporate officer system that will “give key individuals who lead the development of the Toshiba Group the responsibilities, powers and remuneration that match their performance and improve their presence in the field,” said the Tokyo-based company Company in the press release statement. Three executives will join in April.

Regardless of this, Toshiba is currently pushing ahead with the acquisition of NuFlare Technology Inc., despite a higher competitive offer for the provider of critical chipmaking devices. Toshiba was 52.4 percent NuFlare’s largest shareholder when the buyout was initiated. Toshiba Machine Co., an independent company that retains the name of its former parent company and is NuFlare’s second largest shareholder, has announced it will sell its 15.8 percent stake in Toshiba.

Yoshiaki Murakami, Japan’s best-known activist, recently announced a takeover bid for Toshiba Machine at the end of Friday.

