Total paycheck: 150 million top members, Super Bowl

The big winner of the headline race this week was surely Amazon, who dropped a stronger-than-expected Q4 earnings report, which ended with the announcement that its Prime membership subscriptions would reach the 150 million user mark had.

Walmart had a lot of news, though nothing is as striking as Amazon’s earnings report for the Christmas quarter – it will get its own bite on this apple in about two weeks. But this week there have been reports that the eCommerce shakeup is advancing and breaking new ground this weekend – at the Super Bowl.

In short, there is a lot to see this week, and there are plenty of pointers on what to look for in the race for the consumer’s entire paycheck. Start with …

Amazon

Big news of the week: Prime’s Q4 Membership Power-up

Many large numbers were thrown during Amazon’s earnings report for a vacation quarter that had already been called a “record” in early January, but the number that everyone immediately noticed was 150 million – the number of Prime users on Amazon now calls its own. According to CEO Jeff Bezos, “more people came to Prime this quarter than ever before.”

The last official update from Amazon was in April 2018, when more than 100 million members participated in the program.

Outside of Prime, subscription services seem to have run out in 2019. Subscription service revenue – including subscriptions to Prime members, Music Unlimited, and Prime Video Channels – grew 32 percent from 2019 to $ 5.24 billion. In the earnings release, Amazon found that Music Unlimited subscribers grew by more than 50 percent in 2019, although it declined to add more specific numbers.

In other important Q4 news, concerns about the release that switching Amazon from two to a one-day delivery would represent a significant portion of the quarterly performance appear to have not been confirmed in the numbers. Revenue increased 21 percent to $ 87.44 billion in the first quarter, exceeding analysts’ expectations of $ 86.02 billion. Net income recovered in the fourth quarter, up 8 percent year-over-year to $ 3.27 billion. This exceeded analysts’ expectations of $ 2 billion. Compared to the previous quarter, when Amazon saw a 26 percent drop in net income from a year earlier as the company billed the cost of adding a one-day delivery. Amazon reported earnings per share of $ 6.47 before the release of the $ 4.03 forecast.

In his earnings forecast, Amazon’s CFO, Brian Olsavsky, told investors that the cost of shipping in one day in the fourth quarter was “slightly below” $ 1.5 billion and that Amazon plans to launch in the first quarter 1 Spend more US $ billion on initiative in (the second quarter). “He added that he fully believes that” we will start doing this “and that costs will become more efficient as volume increases, new routes are established and additional delivery technologies are added.

In other news, Amazon had strong AWS performance, bringing in $ 9.95 billion ahead of the projected $ 9.81 billion. This is an increase of 34 percent over the same period last year, but a slight decrease compared to the third quarter, in which AWS increased its sales by 35 percent compared to the previous year.

The only notable, but possibly noticeable, decline is the 1 percent year-on-year sales decline in Amazon stores. This segment mainly contains whole food sales.

Accessibility update: Amazon extends testing of SNAP benefits

Amazon announced this week that it would expand its online shopping for pilot pilot projects (commonly known as food brands) with the USDA in the Pacific Northwest after it was launched in New York last spring.

“This is the first time that hundreds of thousands of Washington SNAP recipients can redeem their food benefits online,” said Amazon in its corporate blog. “Amazon enthusiastically agreed to work with the USDA to participate in this groundbreaking pilot because we believe in the goals of this program and its potential to significantly increase the value of the SNAP benefits.”

The post also pointed out that people using the SNAP program should be able to buy groceries with the same online resources that overall American consumers use, such as online groceries.

As in New York, Amazon Fresh and Pantry also have SNAP receivers in Washington, which can use their SNAP-EBT as a payment method without Prime membership and receive free shipping. The goal, according to Amazon, is to “dramatically improve access to food for distant customers and help alleviate the public health crisis in food.”

Amazon plans to expand the pilot beyond its first two states in 2020, according to a USDA Food and Nutrition Service statement – Alabama, Iowa, Maryland, Nebraska, New Jersey and Oregon are on the list for the next expansion. According to the agency, the goal is to provide online food and options for all SNAP users.

In particular, Walmart already enables online ordering for SNAP recipients to speed up the process. If SNAP is selected at the checkout, the grocery delivery employee brings a card reader with them to swipe the SNAP card so the customer can complete the transaction.

Speaking of Walmart …

Walmart

Big news of the week: Walmart comes to the biggest show on grass

Even though Walmart shares the status of an American institution with the Super Bowl, he has never advertised the big game before. But Walmart has never been in a race for the consumer’s entire paycheck, pushing for digital groceries to ward off Amazon.

This year’s ads are designed to demonstrate the many wonders of increasing food pickup that are offered under the “Famous Visitors” premise.

Who are these visitors? Apparently characters in popular movies and TV shows that “land on earth” to collect food and other items at the Walmart roadside pickup stations. On the guest list for the ads: Flash Gordon, Buzz Lightyear, Bill S. Preston from Bill & Teds Excellent Adventure, Arrival, Blade Runner, Guardians of the Galaxy, Der Lego-Film, Mars Attacks !, Marvin the Martian, Men in Black , Star Trek and Star Wars.

“What better way to demonstrate the exceptional convenience of Walmart’s pick-up service than the biggest television event of the year,” said Janey Whiteside, Walmart executive vice president and chief customer officer, in a blog post.

Play ball.

eCommerce Update: Further layoffs and changes

A new round of layoffs has arrived at Walmart, this time in an e-commerce office in New York City. Although the layoffs will not take effect until the end of April, 29 of the office’s 56 employees will be fired. The office focused on Walmart’s Allswell mattress brand and some other brand incubation efforts.

However, the Allswell brand appears to be safe. The move is part of a greater effort by Walmart to bring more of its e-commerce and brand operations into the house, according to a Walmart spokesman.

“Our incubation strategy was aimed at creating unique brands that reach the niche audience of customers,” said the Walmart spokesman. “We are integrating many of these brands into Walmart as our own brands as we further deepen our expertise in categories and strengthen our ability to offer our customers a wider range of products.”

The move follows 200 layoffs at Hayneedle, another digital brand in the Walmart stable, and an announcement late last year that Jet.com will be integrated into Walmart’s broader e-commerce space.

“This natural advance in integrating an acquisition allows us to take full advantage of Walmart for Jet’s assets and Jet for Walmart’s talents,” said Marc Lore, CEO of Walmart eCommerce, in a blog published at the time.

This progress in acquisitions does not appear to be complete – and it may be worthwhile to monitor Walmart’s efforts towards digital consolidation.

But then, as this week has shown, there will likely be a few weeks with a lack of things to see. With Walmart and Amazon running for their share of the consumer’s total paycheck, you never really know what the current front will look like in a given week.

