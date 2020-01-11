Tottenham 0 – 1 Liverpool – Up Newsinfo

Loading...

% MINIFYHTMLd6a7c5f6e1af9cfa0f5b787db50ad1749%

% MINIFYHTMLd6a7c5f6e1af9cfa0f5b787db50ad17410%

Jack Wilkinson

@jacktwilkinson

Reports and highlights when Liverpool overcame another major obstacle by approaching a first national title in 30 years; The win brings the Reds to 16 points ahead at the top of the Premier League

% MINIFYHTMLd6a7c5f6e1af9cfa0f5b787db50ad17411%

% MINIFYHTMLd6a7c5f6e1af9cfa0f5b787db50ad17412%

Roberto Firmino celebrates his goal against the Spurs

Liverpool’s march to the Premier League title continued as they defeated Tottenham 1-0 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to set a new European point record.

Roberto Firmino scored the only goal of the game in the 37th minute when the team of Jurgen Klopp, who has now passed 38 league games without loss, sealed his 20th victory of the season and leaves 16 points for the Premier League League

The win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is another major obstacle that was removed because the Reds are looking for a first league title in 30 years. It also brings the Liverpool points account to 61 of 21 games, which is the best start for a team campaign in the history of the five best competitions in Europe.

Tottenham, who could have taken a point too late if Heung-Min Son and substitute Giovani Lo Celso did not waste clear chances, fell to eighth place in the table after a line of victory in their last five league games.

More to follow …

What’s next?

Liverpool vs Man Utd

Life

The host of Liverpool rivals Manchester United at 4.30 p. M. Sky Sports Premier League. The Spurs receive Middlesbrough in a repeat of the third round of the FA Cup on Tuesday at 8:15 PM, before traveling to Watford in the Premier League on Saturday at 12:30 PM.

New Year, the same Super 6!

FREE TO PLAY: Don’t miss the opportunity to win the £ 250,000 jackpot for the sixth time this season.

% MINIFYHTMLd6a7c5f6e1af9cfa0f5b787db50ad17413%