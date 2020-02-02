Tottenham 2-0 Manchester City player ranking: Bergwijn steals the show

Steven Bergwijn scored his debut with an amazing goal as Tottenham Hotspur defeated Manchester City 10-0 2-0.

Despite having less than a third of the ball, Tottenham got on with it and did hard work to keep Manchester City from scoring. Pep Guardiola’s team had several chances to take the lead in the first half, including one from the penalty spot, but they couldn’t beat the inspired Hugo Lloris.

Spurs’ hopes of scoring received a huge boost at the time mark, when Oleksandr Zinchenko received a second yellow card after committing a tactical foul on Harry Winks. And Jose Mourinho’s team took full advantage by scoring twice in the next ten minutes to claim the victory.

Steven Bergwijn scored the first game, before Son Heung-min made it 2-0, sending Tottenham Hotspur Stadium into rapture. In the end, it was a well-deserved victory for the team of Jose Mourinho, who defended well and tried his luck when it mattered.

The victory allowed Tottenham to climb to fifth place before the winter break, five points behind Chelsea. Here are the player ratings for the game’s Tottenham players.

Hugo Lloris (8/10)

Lloris was excellent today and made some very important stops for him. The Frenchman also saved Ilkay Gundogan’s penalty in the first half and worked very hard to get his shutout. He also very successfully removed his hands from Sterling’s feet in tracking the penalty, and VAR ultimately made the decision in favor of the Spurs.