Tottenham and Liverpool stars shine in Gameweek 25

Liverpool continued its inevitable march towards the Premier League title with another dominance over the weekend.

Despite the absence of Sadio Mane, the Reds made a 4-0 win over Southampton. This is Man City’s record of 20 Premier League home wins.

Liverpool will be unstoppable this season

Jürgen Klopp’s men only need six more victories to end 30 years without much success, and since they haven’t won just one game this season, you wouldn’t bet they’d get the job done as quickly as possible ,

Although the title race is long over, the race for the top 4 was revived by Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday.

While Chelsea, Leicester, Manchester United and Wolves lost all points, Spurs moved within four points for the Champions League spots.

Who made a lasting impression at the start of the Premier League’s first winter break in week 25? Scroll down to find the talkSPORT.com team of the week.

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham)

The Frenchman was responsible for one of the most unlikely goals conceded that you will see throughout the season.

Lloris showed Spurs what they missed in the past few months by throwing Ilkay Gundogan off the edge of the box as City failed to score despite 18 shots against Spurs.

The city couldn’t find a way past Lloris

Right-Back: Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United)

No one has questioned his defense skills, but his future threat has been proclaimed in recent months.

He was solid as usual in the 0-0 draw against the Wolves and also showed a great improvement in the attack.

Wan-Bissaka was creative for United

Center back: Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea)

The German defender showed Chelsea in a 2-2 draw in Leicester with two skilful header games how wasteful they are.

Take his double with you and Rüdiger was still the outstanding performer of the blues.

Rüdiger was in doubles for Chelsea

Center back: Yerry Mina (Everton)

Everything Rud can do, I can do better!

Mina mimicked Rüdiger’s doubles with a double and scored twice in the first half to inspire Everton’s comeback in the 3-2 win at Watford.

Defenders met on Saturday for fun

Left-Back: Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham)

It doesn’t matter where you put the 20-year-old over the line, he just continues to impress.

Tanganga not only quickly adapts to the lives of the best Premier League players, but also plays right-backs, center-backs and now left-backs.

The sky is the limit for this young Englishman.

There was no way around Tanganga on Sunday

Right wing: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

For a minute, it looked like he was leaving Anfield empty-handed, even though he was the most dangerous player on the field.

But two late goals ensured that the Egyptian got what his imperial offensive performance deserved.

Salah was in doubles for Liverpool

Central Midfield: Philip Billing (Bournemouth)

In a season that was rather disappointing for Bournemouth, Billing was one of the few success stories.

He ended his wait for Cherries’ first goal in their 2-1 win over Aston Villa and delivered a brilliant overall performance.

Billing has moved into the background this season

Central Midfield: Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

Henderson is undoubtedly in the running for the player of the season after another majestic feat, scoring his second goal in three league games.

In fact, most bookmakers choose it as a favorite to win the PFA prize at the end of the campaign.

Nobody can still doubt Henderson’s quality

Left Winger: Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham)

Spurs’ new boy made an unforgettable debut when he scored a wonderful volley on his debut at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

While he was otherwise pretty calm, this moment alone earned him a place in our team of the week.

What a debut for Bergwijn

Storm: Glenn Murray (Brighton)

At 36, he still scored major goals in the Premier League.

Murray got a new one-year deal with his equalizer in Brighton’s 3-3 draw against West Ham on Saturday.

Murray is 13 goals clear in Brighton

Storm: Roberto Firmino (Liverpool FC)

Forget his two magical assists, Firmino was a class over the whole game against Southampton.

He has proven once again that although he is not the most productive front man in the Premier League, he is probably the most important.

Firmino has proven itself again