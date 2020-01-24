Tottenham and Southampton meet 25 years after Ronny Rosenthal’s great hat-trick in a classic duel in the FA Cup

Tottenham is visiting Southampton in the fourth round of the FA Cup this weekend – live on talkSPORT – and it’s a clash that Spurs fans will remember fondly.

Former Liverpool star Ronny Rosenthal spent three seasons at White Hart Lane at dawn of his career, and his best moments in a Tottenham shirt came with his spectacular hat-trick against the Saints in this competition.

Popperfoto – Getty

Ronny Rosenthal came to Liverpool from Tottenham in 1994

Rocket Ronny may not have been very successful for Spurs, but he scored some important goals when it mattered.

Nothing but the emphatic heights against the Saints in the Dell when the Lilywhites started an exciting cup run.

The two teams will see each other again on Saturday in the FA Cup, with live commentary on talkSPORT, and if it is something like the game 25 years ago, we will let it go.

Southampton came out flying and scored 2-0 with goals from Neil Shipperley and Matt Le Tissier.

Rosenthal was brought on by coach Gerry Francis shortly before the break and proved to be an inspired substitute.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ByUOyTCzsU (/ embed)

The striker just came back from an injury and was fit enough for the bench that night.

He scored two great left foot goals to lead the game into extra time and ended his hat trick with a great goal from a distance.

Spurs scored three more goals and scored 6-2 in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Rosenthal said to The Sun in 2019: “I am proud to say that I have scored a few goals in my career, but hitting three left footers that night – two from a distance – was something I will never forget.

“I scored the first two goals in three minutes (56th and 59th minute) – the first time I swept past my old Liverpool teammate Bruce Grobbelaar in the area

LIVE on talkSPORT

Here you will find all LIVE comments on talkSPORT …

Portsmouth vs. Scunthorpe (Tuesday, 7:45 p.m.) – talkSPORT 2

Tranmere vs Watford (Thursday, 7:45 p.m.) – talkSPORT

Sunderland vs. Doncaster (Friday, 7:45 p.m.) – talkSPORT 2

Brentford v Leicester (Saturday, 12:45 p.m.) – talkSPORT

Southampton vs. Tottenham (Saturday 3pm) – talkSPORT

Hull vs. Chelsea (Saturday, 5:30 p.m.) – talkSPORT

Manchester City v Fulham (Sunday 1 p.m.) – talkSPORT

Tranmere or Watford v Manchester United (Sunday, 3pm) – talkSPORT

Shrewsbury v Liverpool (Sunday 5 p.m.) – talkSPORT

“The second three minutes later I came in from the right wing and struck a 25-meter shot that came into play. At 2-2, the entire complexion of the game had changed.

“Then I got our third and my hat trick in the eleventh minute of extra time. This time I met another 25-yarder on the left who I think totally surprised Bruce.

“From the moment I scored my third goal, the rest of my Spurs teammates were in turmoil when Teddy Sheringham, Barmby and Darren Anderton added goals to make it look like an emphatic win at 6-2.

“I can remember that when I did my part in changing the cup game, I was absolutely thrilled at the end. The fact that we also had to play against my old club Liverpool in the sixth round was also something special.

“But my lasting memory is physically shaken because I had so little playing time!”

Adrian Durham defends Christian Eriksen after some Tottenham fans whistled him against Liverpool

Tottenham prevailed in the sixth round of the competition against Rosenthal’s former Liverpool club before losing 4-1 to eventual winner Everton on Elland Road.

It was a memorable cup run for the club in north London that almost never took place.

Before the season, Spurs had 12 league points docked and banned from the 1994/95 FA Cup due to financial irregularities among the club’s previous owners.

Chairman Alan Sugar opposed the sanctions, and as the fine was raised to £ 1.5 million, the deduction and ban were lifted.