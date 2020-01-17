Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea at the talkSPORT GameDay special this weekend

Premier League football is still strong and fast as the top teams have to play two quick games.

Next week there will be a number of additional prem games in the middle of the week, but first talkSPORT brings you another thrilling GameDay full of action.

We bring you three comments exclusively live on Saturday with Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Jose Mourinhos Tottenham meets Watford this weekend

The Premier League season is over and the team knows their goals for the second half of the season.

The January transfer window is still open and this weekend could affect club spending before the cut-off date.

We have put together a whole series of stories for you on Saturday.

Watford boss proves there is room for traditional values ​​in the Premier League

Spurs Star's agent pictured in talks, Young off to Inter, Fernandes deal in danger?

Klopp praises Arsenal and says they're not far from the next step

Liverpool News: Giant Werner Boost, Klopp's Philosophy Praised by Wenger, and More

Man United live news: Fernandes is taking a risk, Young has Inter Medical today

Young prepares for Inter when Man United accepts £ 1.3 million offer

Chelsea Youngster signs new long-term contract with Stamford Bridge

Ole made a "big mistake" when he played Rashford against United before Liverpool

Neville calls Man United a cannibal and ends Carragher before the game against Liverpool

"If Mourinho can win trophies with a terrible Man United team, he will do it at Spurs"

Watford v Tottenham

Reporting begins at 11:00 a.m. at talkSPORT (start at 12:30 p.m.)

GameDay starts this weekend on Vicarage Road, where Watford welcomes its rival Tottenham.

Watford has seen a big boom after the arrival of new boss Nigel Pearson and has been unbeaten in the last five league games.

The Hornets have left the relegation zone and would advance to 14th place on Saturday with a win against Tottenham.

Spurs has lost the last two games in the league and played a 1-1 draw against Watford in October.

Reshmin Chowdhury, Sam Matterface and Stuart Pearce will be available for all live coverage from talkSPORT in Hertfordshire.

Watford manager Nigel Pearson brings some magic to his new site

GameDay Live with Adrian Durham

Reporting starts at 2.30 p.m. on talkSPORT

Adrian Durham will be your host when we take part in the six kick-off days at 3pm this weekend.

Manchester City champions face Crystal Palace on Saturday as Arsenal take on Sheffield United.

Elsewhere, West Ham Everton, Brighton Aston Villa and Wolves welcome the trip to Southampton.

The two bottom lights of the Premier League, Norwich and Bournemouth, also compete against each other.

As soon as the full-time whistle has gone, Adrian will lead our “Full-Time Phone-In” so that you, the fans, can have a say in all the campaigns.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal host Sheffield United this weekend

Arsenal v Sheffield United

Reporting starts at 2.30 p.m. on talkSPORT 2 (start at 3.00 p.m.).

In the 2019/20 season, talkSPORT 2 offers a live game every weekend at 3 p.m.

On Saturday we are in the Emirates with Ian Danter and David Connolly and bring you all the action.

Arsenal is still in tenth place in the table. Mikel Arteta has been fighting for victory since his replacement from Unai Emery.

This weekend they have a team from Sheffield United that they defeated 1-0 in October thanks to Lys Mousset’s winner.

The blades are still flying high this season and have cut West Ham the last time.

Marcos Alonso’s goal gave Chelsea a nervous home win over Newcastle in October

Newcastle versus Chelsea

Reporting begins at 5:15 p.m. on talkSPORT (start at 5:30 p.m.).

The GameDay special ends this weekend with the trip from Chelsea to Newcastle.

Fourth-placed Chelsea have been unbeaten in three games and beat Burnley last weekend.

Newcastle have scored just one point in their last four games, the draw at Wolves last Saturday.

Marcos Alonso’s winner gave the blues victory over the toon in October.

Laura Woods, Nigel Adderley and Micky Gray will provide you with all the information before our exclusive live commentary includes another GameDay special.

GameDay is on talkSPORT and talkSPORT 2 on Saturday as we provide LIVE comments on Premier League games in all three time slots.