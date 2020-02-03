Tottenham begins to unite under Jose Mourinho

Tottenham’s 2-0 victory over Manchester City was not a work of art, but it was a solid performance from a side of the Spurs who seem to love football again.

Jose Mourinho’s management style is not suitable for all players. Fortunately for Tottenham, he seems to be paying major dividends for the Spurs. Sunday’s 2-0 victory over Manchester City was widely celebrated by a Tottenham team that recently suffered from the presence of several disgruntled people.

Critics of Mourinho and the Spurs will notice that City had the lion’s share and could have probably scored several goals in the first half. On the other hand, Raheem Sterling should have been dismissed before any of these actions took place. Add it all up and it’s fair to say that both sides could have come in at halftime with a significant advantage.

Instead, it was 0-0 after 45+ minutes of wild action. The second half started in much the same way as City took a decent but late penalty. Hugo Lloris’ formidable save has breathed a well-deserved life into the dying side of Tottenham.

The real change came when the club’s most recent signing, Steven Bergwijn, had a pass from Lucas Moura and shot a sensational shot towards goal before the ball hit the ground. Bergwijn moved away to celebrate before his shot was tucked into the back of the city net. Most importantly, his new teammates later joined him in a jubilant celebration.

The relief from one side of the Spurs who struggled to score without the services of Harry Kane was immense. Scoring a goal against a quality side like City will always be achieved by some adulation. The difference in this celebration was that no member of the Tottenham team was held back. It was the first sign of pure joy on the north side of London in a while.

The difference between Bergwijn’s emotional outburst and the way the latest Tottenham No. 23 has run his business in recent times was particularly instructive. Eriksen would have celebrated a chic goal against Pep Guardiola’s men, but his heart has not been invested in the Spurs for some time. Eriksen would have celebrated more out of obligation than any real joy.

The real challenge for Mourinho will be to maintain this era of good feelings. A defeat could deprive Tottenham of their poor control of any kind of momentum. The victory over City was excellent, but far from dominant.

Next: Tottenham Player Notes: Bergwijn Sinks the City

Nevertheless, the new Tottenham manager deserves the credit of having built a unit in what was previously a very fractured locker room. This is arguably Mourinho’s best managerial achievement in recent years.