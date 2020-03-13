Tottenham boosted by return of Moussa Sissoko and Ben Davies

Tottenham have been handed a well timed improve with the information Moussa Sissoko and Ben Davies have returned to initial-workforce instruction.

Jose Mourinho has experienced to contend with a rising injury list considering the fact that taking around in November, but it could be easing up with the pair established to be offered yet again quickly.

Sissoko endured a knee damage throughout the New Year’s Working day defeat to Southampton – the same match Harry Kane sustained a severe hamstring tear.

Final thirty day period manager Mourinho discovered his hope that the Frenchman would return for April, but he could be back even previously.

📰 @MoussaSissoko and @Ben_Davies33 have commenced integration into 1st Team training. 💪#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/13NmB3aqU1

— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 12, 2020

“Moussa Sissoko and Ben Davies have commenced integration into very first crew training,” a statement on the club’s formal web-site go through.

Davies has also endured an injuries-strike campaign, struggling an ankle difficulty in Mourinho’s to start with game in charge, a 3-2 get at West Ham in November.

He returned for the victory at Aston Villa last month prior to he was dominated out with a hamstring injury, which noticed him miss out on the club’s past 3 video games.

The duo are not expected to characteristic at household to Manchester United on Sunday, but could be back again in rivalry quickly while Davinson Sanchez was back in education on Thursday immediately after missing Tuesday’s defeat to RB Leipzig with a slight knock.