Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has sentenced Antonio Conte for speaking to Christian Eriksen about Inter Milan transfer rumors

Jose Mourinho, manager of Tottenham, criticized Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte for having publicly discussed the transfer rumors surrounding Christian Eriksen.

Conte spoke about the possibility of signing the Spurs midfielder, whose contract expires in the summer, in the January transfer window.

Christian Eriksen will leave Spurs, be it this month or at the end of the season

According to reports in Italy, the Danish international is currently in Milan to negotiate a deal, but Mourinho confirmed on Friday that the Serie A team has yet to make an official offer.

Conte, who signed Manchester United’s Ashley Young with a six-month contract on Friday, said in the Italian press:

“Eriksen? We have to turn to people who have already made careers and are at the end of their contracts. “

Mourinho and Conte have history after exchanging a series of barbed insults when the Italian was responsible for the former Special One club, Chelsea, and has now reopened old wounds.

The Portuguese say managers with responsibilities shouldn’t talk about players who are not yet in their club.

“I think Antonio. I think Antonio. He said publicly, ”said Mourinho, whose team is playing Watford at home on Saturday afternoon – with LIVE and EXCLUSIVE comment on talkSPORT,

“I think we coaches should all behave the same when it comes to transfers.

“I know it’s not the best way for you. But I think we should always stay closed until something really happens.

Mourinho and Cônte disagreed as opposing managers in the Premier League

“So if you ask me about player A, B or C, like when I was asked about three players, how can I talk about three players who are not my players?

“I think we should always protect. Nothing nothing. When I see responsible people talking about Eriksen …

“I think we shouldn’t be talking about players from other clubs until they become our players. I think we shouldn’t be talking about players from other clubs.”

“You’ve been asking me about Gedson (Fernandes) since Gedson’s name appeared on the screen: Go to West Ham, go to Tottenham.

“You ask me if he comes, if he doesn’t come, I didn’t tell you anything. I have nothing to say about it. I think that’s the best way.

“You protect everyone, you protect clubs, you protect players, you protect everything.”

Mourinho has admitted that he is sorry that Eriksen has survived his second transfer window in a row, in which he is in limbo.

He said: “I put myself in the player’s position and I think he needs January 31 to come and be sure that he will stay until the end of the season or before January 31 to know that he’s leaving it.

“I think it is difficult for a player to be in a situation where” I’m here today, tomorrow I don’t know that I am “.

“If he is here on January 31st, he will know that he will be here on February 1st. He will know that he will be committed to the club, fans and everyone until the end of the season. ‘

Jose Mourinho supported Christian Eriksen after he was booed by Tottenham fans

It may be strange for Mourinho to fight Inter because he was so successful with them in the 2009/10 season and won the Champions League.

However, he insists that nothing reduces his love for the club.

“This is not my Inter. My Inter was (former President Massimo) Moratti Inter,” said Mourinho. “This is not my Inter.

“I have no connection to people, so I think that has nothing to do with it. Nothing can change my feeling at Inter. It is not a situation with a player that will change my feeling with club and fans.” No chance.”

