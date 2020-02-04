Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is confident that Dele Alli will be fit for the fourth round of the FA Cup against Southampton

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Dele Alli’s ankle injury is “not as bad” as initially feared.

The English midfielder had a ruthless duel from Raheem Sterling on Sunday in Spurs’ 2-0 win over Man City.

Dele Alli was in great pain after a late challenge from Raheem Sterling

Referee Mike Dean showed Sterling a yellow card. Mourinho was lucky enough to stay on the pitch after a VAR check for a possible red card.

Despite the remaining 20 minutes, Mourinho is confident that Alli can face Southampton in the fourth round of the FA Cup, which takes place LIVE at talkSPORT.

He said: “It’s not as bad (as we thought), so there is a chance.

“There’s a chance he’ll play tomorrow, so wait, but there’s a chance.

“It’s just about being lucky or unlucky. You need a bit of luck.

“Dele Alli was very lucky. Did Sterling want to hurt him? I don’t think I don’t think he wanted it.

“Well, respect for Sterling, I have no problem at all. But the intention doesn’t count. What counts is the action. It is a red card. “

Mourinho received more promising injury news after Ben Davies fully trained after an ankle injury.

The left-back, who has been out of action since November, is expected to compete on February 16 for Tottenham’s trip to Aston Villa.

Mourinho said: “He has been training with us since Monday.

“Of course the boys will have something free after (Wednesday), but not him, he has to stay and work.

“So if we start the week from Aston Villa, he’ll train with us fully. If everything goes well, he’ll be good for the Villa game.”

