tottenham-boss-jose-mourinho-lauds-‘amazing-guy’-erik-lamela-after-chelsea-defeat

Jose Mourinho has hailed the spirit of ‘amazing guy’ Erik Lamela after his cameo all through Tottenham’s two-1 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday.

Lamela is currently unable to train owing to an ongoing groin injury, but is actively playing by way of the soreness barrier to assistance Spurs amid a challenging time.

Getty Visuals Erik Lamela changed Tanguy Ndombele for the duration of the 2nd 50 percent of Tottenham’s video game at Chelsea

The Argentina worldwide was introduced as a 2nd-50 percent substitute at Stamford Bridge and aided his facet get back again into the recreation, playing a key part in the go that saw Antonio Rudiger place as a result of his very own internet in the 89th moment.

Mourinho, who dropped Dele Alli to the bench for the match, discovered that even as Lamela was warming up he was unsure regardless of whether he could enjoy.

“We have strange recreation-programs but we will need to have them since there’s not another way,” Mourinho said.

“For illustration, whilst Lamela performed so properly but only for 20 minutes, you should assume I’m an idiot.

“But even in the warm-up, he was in communication with me about his emotions, ‘Can I go or not?’.

“That dude who played so properly for 20 minutes, in the warm-up, he was in conversation with me simply because he was not sure he could go.

Sympathy

“That’s Lamela. Astounding man, superb participant and trying to enable the team.”

Mourinho discussed his determination to continue to keep Alli, who has been a key player below the Portuguese so much, on the bench until the 78th moment.

“We realized that tactically it was quite critical for us to enjoy in a certain way,” he mentioned.

“It was also really essential for us to attempt with rapidly individuals when they were being new.

“Well, new so-so, because many thanks to the Television set broadcasters’ options it is tough to communicate about freshness when we participate in Aston Villa two days just before Leipzig and Chelsea at 12.30 two times after Leipzig.

“So we started out the game pondering that all right Lucas (Moura) and (Steven) Bergwijn they are nevertheless much more or fewer fresh new, so let us try out.

“We experimented with, we didn’t rating. (Willy) Caballero designed a great conserve, we know we are unable to develop a lot of chances.

“So in the previous portion of the recreation what’s the strategy late in the video game? We convey on Lamela if he can.

“We convey Dele. We did not have a presence in the box, the opposition is likely to try with the very low block so let’s test to have a single with Dele.

“We are seeking to do things so incredibly hard for us. I’m usually going to be a bit repetitive. Nothing at all, practically nothing at all to criticise my players. Almost nothing at all. Particularly the reverse.”