Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho, the relentless Raheem Sterling, should have been dismissed by VAR to win Man City

Jose Mourinho insists that Raheem Sterling should be dismissed from VAR’s 2-0 win over Man City.

There was controversy when referee Mike Dean awarded the England international only a yellow card for a horror tackle against Dele Alli in the 12th minute, which was reviewed by VAR.

Getty Images – Getty

Raheem Sterling appeared to be diving to win a penalty for Man City

The Man City star was back in the spotlight when he appeared to jump in the pits just seconds after Hugo Lloris parried a penalty from Ilkay Gundogan.

VAR reviewed the incident and stated that Lloris had not contacted Sterling, who received a second yellow card for the simulation, much to Mourinho’s annoyance on the contact line.

When asked about the incidents, Tottenham boss Mourinho told talkSPORT: “Sometimes people want me to be the type to tell the things that are so obvious.

“In my opinion, Mike Dean had a good game, he controlled the game. If there was any emotion after the punishment, he was there to control it.

“He gave the normal yellow cards for normal things that are yellow cards, like stopping counterattacks.

Getty Images – Getty

Steven Bergwijn made his Tottenham debut

“[Oleksandr] Zinchenko’s [second] yellow card when he stopped a counterattack advance was very, very good. But Mike Dean has no screen in front of him.

“I’m pretty sure that Mike Dean, who has a screen in front of him, would give Sterling a direct red card and wouldn’t penalize us.”

Steven Bergwijn and Heung-min Son’s goals in the second half extended Tottenham’s unbeaten run to five games in all competitions.

It was a dream debut for Bergwijn, who joined PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday for a £ 25m deal.

BIG DEMAND

Pires claims Liverpool are out of luck and Arsenal’s Invincibles are undefeated

Honest

Arteta “not surprised” by Arsenal’s table position after the tie at Burnley

review

Bergwijn’s dream debut, Liverpool equal record – what happened in the Premier League

happy

Ighalo says Man United makes a dream come true

SUPER STEVEN

Tottenham’s star scores with his debut – with Spurs first shot against City

Incredible

Bergwijn scores on Tottenham debut in victory over 10-man city

TALK TAKEOVER

The Saudi prince wants to take over Man United despite ties to Newcastle

KICKING OFF

The chaos in VAR leads to close combat when Spurs and Man City argue over two punitive decisions

GENTLY

PL is the easiest “big” division to win – Liverpool and City’s dominance prove it

Back on

Cristiano Ronaldo scores in Serie A for the ninth consecutive game

Mourinho added: “I would say that it is a very good performance.

“Of course the goal is amazing and so important to us, and it is important that the boy immediately builds this empathy with the fans.

“But his performance was very, very good without this fantastic goal.”