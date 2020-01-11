Tottenham boss on the extent to which Spurs will miss Harry Kane and the January transfer plans

Loading...

Jose Mourinho has admitted that in the absence of Harry Kane, Tottenham cannot play as we normally do.

The English striker has to take a break until April because he sustained a thigh injury in the 0-1 loss in Southampton on New Year’s Day.

Jose Mourinho has been without injured Harry Kane for three months

And the Spurs boss knows that this season, without the 27-goal front man, his team is facing a tough battle for the top 4 position in the Premier League.

“They know that when Harry Kane is on the team, we cannot play as we normally do,” said Mourinho.

“We can’t do the same thing as Harry.”

He added: “If I talk too much about Harry, I will get a little depressed and you will say” he is miserable “.

“It’s better to talk about things that make me laugh.”

Still, Mourinho insists the club won’t panic this month if he’s looking for a replacement for Kane. Moussa Sissoko also suffers from a serious injury.

Sissoko will have to take a similar break after knee surgery so they won’t have the quality they need before a difficult Premier League game with Liverpool on Saturday.

Spurs has been associated with a large number of strikers and is interested in Krzysztof Piatek from AC Milan. However, Mourinho warned that they will only buy in the current window if the right offer is available.

Moussa Sissoko is also about to end

He said: “You know, it’s not me, I even think the coaches without injuries, even the coaches with no problems in the squad, even the coaches with the best squads, let’s say Jürgen (Klopp), even Jürgen with the best team With great players and great squads, he was happy to have a new player.

“So we’re all the same, but in reality I knew the situation when I came here two months ago.

“Of course I didn’t know I would lose Harry and Moussa for so long, but I knew the situation was going to get the best out of the players we have, and that doesn’t change.

“So I concentrate on work, I concentrate on the game tomorrow.

“If the boss arrives with a solution that can help us to face these difficult months that we will have before us, then be it so, welcome.

Jose Mourinhos Tottenham meets Liverpool this weekend

“However, if we do not find the right solution, the right opportunity, we will wait for the next summer to make the right decisions for the development of the team.

“Let’s wait, but at the moment I’m concentrating entirely on the players available. That’s the way it is.”

Mourinho also discussed other key issues during his press conference, and you can read the best parts below …

Transfer destinations for January …

“This is not a list of players. January is a strange market. It is not easy to be in this market.

“It is a market of opportunities, a market where there is an opportunity and you have the prerequisites to do it or not.

“We have to be calm and not think about the market – let the market think about us.”

On Liverpool …

“It’s the best team in our competition, just to say that. I could say more than that.

“But they are the best team in our Premier League and it is obviously a big challenge for us to play against them.”

“We would prefer to play against them with all available players.

“Of course, we would rather have a lot more opportunities to try to go in the direction of solid, happier and more confident.

“We know how good they are, we can imagine that in this room only two people think we can win. Maybe only two, but we believe. “

About Crystal Palace’s Interest in Kyle Walker-Peters …

“When Mr. Roy (Hodgson) said that I will not dispute that. But I don’t know, of course I believe in him and if he thinks it’s because Crystal Palace is trying to do it, I’m working on it and will wait for news from my boss.

“It is good to know that Mr. Roy is open and does not try to hide. If you pursue this goal, my people will of course inform me.”

Mourinho on tomorrow’s cameras …

“I feel the cameras because they are on my face. I go into the tunnel that is on my face. Before the game ends, the camera is on my face.

“These guys (pointing to Amazon cameraman) are 24 hours. Only when I go to the toilet, they don’t come with me! Apart from that, they are always with me.

“Of course I feel it. But bother me? No, only Amazon disturbs me, not the cameras on the day of the game.

“I don’t think about it. Of course I’m not against Jürgen. Big game – Tottenham – Liverpool. Let’s enjoy it.”

