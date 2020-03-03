tottenham-confirm-midfielder-victor-wanyama-has-remaining-club-to-be-part-of-thierry-henry’s-montreal-impression

Tottenham have confirmed that midfielder Victor Wanyama has remaining the club to be part of Montreal Influence.

The Kenya global has left the Lilywhites to be part of up with Thierry Henry’s MLS aspect, getting struggled to break into the initial-crew subsequent a string of injuries issues.

The 28-year-aged invested four yrs with the north London club immediately after relocating from Southampton in 2016, building 69 Leading League appearances.

A Spurs assertion examine: “We have attained settlement with Big League Soccer side Montreal Effect for the transfer of Victor Wanyama.

“The midfielder manufactured 97 appearances for us in all competitions next his go from Southampton in June, 2016, and scored seven times, like the opening target in our remaining video game at White Hart Lane.

“We want Victor nicely for the upcoming.”