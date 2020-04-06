Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Sean Hong Min will begin his compulsory military service in South Korea this month.

The boy is currently in a two-week quarantine after flying from London last month, and is required by law to serve four weeks in the South Korean military.

The service was initially launched for the past 21 months, but Pesson was exempted in 2018 when he led South Korea to the Asian Games.

The midfielder is recovering from a broken arm, but it was reported last week that he sees the ongoing breakthrough under pressure from the Premier League as a chance to do his job without affecting his career.

“The club can confirm that Hong Min, the son of a conscript, will begin his compulsory military service this month,” a statement from Spurs said.

“The striker returned to his home country in late March and is currently in quarantine. Our medical staff is in regular contact because he broke his arm after our 3-2 victory over Aston Villa on February 16,” he said. , Completed his inspection and continues his training.

“Before returning to the UK to continue his rehabilitation, Sean operated on his arm before returning to the UK at the end of February, before the initial announcement of a professional game in the UK due to COVID-19 epidemic,” he said. The suspension has been in place. The Premier League has since announced that the 2019/20 season will only return when “it’s safe to do so” and is under constant scrutiny.

“The boy will return to London in May after completing his military service.”

Steven Bergwijen’s teammate was allowed to return to the Netherlands for the birth of his first child at the same time as the boy’s trip to South Korea.

