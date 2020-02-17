[Tottenham could have signed Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish for just £6MILLION in 2018]

Tottenham could have signed crimson-warm Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish for just £6million 18 months in the past, reports claim.

Grealish, who is preparing to experience Spurs at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon, has dazzled this period with seven goals and five helps when he has also been connected with a go to Manchester United this summer.

Getty Images Will Jack Grealish be a Villa participant up coming period?

And in accordance to The Sunlight, the Birmingham-born midfielder was on the verge of generating a swap to the north London club, before Spurs chairman Daniel Levy lowered his present for the 24-calendar year-old.

Villa have been ready to sell their talisman and captain for the slice-price tag cost as they desperately needed the cash, but Levy, decided to generate a tough deal, decreased his give to £4m, recognizing the club desired the funds or confronted likely into administration.

The Spurs squad were being about to fly off to LA for their pre-period tour and Levy’s no-nonsense negotiating backfired mainly because by the time they landed in the United States, Villa experienced been bought by billionaires Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens.

And that meant they had been no more time skint and Villa Park chiefs changed their asking value to £40m.

Levy then considered a £20m supply but realized it would be turned down so he pulled the plug on a offer for the playmaker.

The next year, Grealish led the Midlands club again to the Leading League by means of engage in-offs, the place they overcame Derby in the last at Wembley.