[tottenham-court-docket-road-crash-live:-highway-closed-soon-after-law-enforcement-automobile-collided-with-teen]

Tottenham Court Highway is closed in both equally directions soon after a law enforcement vehicle collided with 19-yr-outdated lady.

The crash took place in the vicinity of the junction with Chenies Avenue at five.42pm on Wednesday (February 19).

The young female is getting taken care of by London Ambulance Company (LAS) paramedics.

“We await an evaluation of her ailment,” a Satisfied Police spokesperson stated.

Law enforcement are investigating the conditions of the crash in Central London.

In accordance to a witness, the emergency products and services are gathered close to Chenies Avenue and there are five to 6 emergency autos.

Several bus routes have been diverted, with a witness telling MyLondon they observed several buses parked up.

Visitors is now queuing from the A40 New Oxford Street to Hanway Road.

Any one who is hoping to journey by bus through or near Tottenham Courtroom Street is suggested to find an alternative route.

