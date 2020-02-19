[tottenham-court-docket-street-crash-stay:-highway-reopens-immediately-after-law-enforcement-automobile-collided-with-teenager]

Tottenham Court Highway has reopened in equally directions immediately after a police motor vehicle collided with 19-calendar year-aged woman.

The crash occurred close to the junction with Chenies Road at 5.42pm on Wednesday (February 19).

The young woman was dealt with at the scene by London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics ahead of remaining taken to medical center.

Police are investigating the situation of the crash in Central London.

In accordance to a witness, police and paramedics collected close to Chenies Road and there were 5 to six emergency automobiles.

Several bus routes have been diverted because of to the road closure, with a witness telling MyLondon they saw many buses parked up.

Site visitors was queuing from the A40 New Oxford Avenue to Hanway Street.

