Tottenham defender’s London house burgled and family members held at knifepoint although participant was on Champions League obligation in Leipzig

Tottenham say they are supporting Jan Vertonghen, whose family members have been held at knifepoint all through a burglary of his north London home.

The defender was in Germany on Tuesday for the second leg of Spurs’ Champions League very last clash vs RB Leipzig, when his residence was broken into.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed adult males wearing balaclavas pressured entry into the north London home although his wife and children have been within.

Getty Photographs – Getty

Burglars struck at Vertonghen’s dwelling although he was overseas

A spokesperson for the drive said: “Police were identified as to a household handle in NW3 at 7.49pm on 10 March to a report of a burglary.

“Officers attended. It was documented four adult males wearing balaclavas, armed with knives, experienced pressured entry to the house and stolen a amount of goods in advance of leaving.

“Nobody was hurt. The suspects experienced remaining the scene in advance of officers arrived. There have been no arrests and inquiries carry on.”

Spurs, who shed 3- in Leipzig with Vertonghen not producing it off the bench, have urged any person with info to occur ahead.

“We have been supporting Jan and his family members by this terribly traumatic time,” stated a spokesperson for the Premier League club.

“We inspire anybody who has any data to arrive ahead to assist the law enforcement with their investigation.”

The Telegraph report that the player acquired of the terrible ordeal even though sitting down on the bench in Germany, which if genuine, goes some way to describing the trade concerning him and Jose Mourinho, who was noticed consoling a distraught searching Vertonghen at full-time.

DId anybody see what was happenening with Jan Vertonghen on the touchline at entire-time? Mourinho was speaking to him and appeared to be consoling him. #THFC #COYS

— Jonathan Veal (@jonathandveal83) March 10, 2020

😓 Mourinho was consoling Jan Vertonghen yesterday at total time. Not positive what was mentioned & why but this is unhappy really… pic.twitter.com/662mThQNpK

— The Spurs Net ⚪️ (@thespursweb) March 11, 2020

High-profile footballers have very long been focused by criminals, like London-primarily based Mamadou Sakho of Crystal Palace and Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac of Arsenal.

An armed mugger was jailed for 10 yrs final November for attempting to steal watches from the Gunners duo as they bought into a vehicle in Hampstead.

Footage of the incident went viral as Kolasinac stood up to the muggers and chased them off in remarkable scenes.



