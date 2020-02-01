Tottenham did not properly support Jose Mourinho

ENFIELD, ENGLAND – JANUARY 31: Jose Mourinho, head coach of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur press conference at Tottenham Hotspur Training Center on January 31, 2020 in Enfield, England. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC / Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho says it all about Tottenham’s failure to sign a striker this month, but it’s a huge mistake on the part of the Spurs.

Tottenham did a good job in the January transfer window, but in the end, Daniel Levy let Jose Mourinho try. Failure to sign an attacker capable of covering Harry Kane will prevent the Spurs from finishing in the top four.

To Mourinho’s credit, he doesn’t moan to the press over the lack of club transfer activity. The Portuguese gaffer refuses to “lie” about the difficulty of playing without a recognized senior striker, but he has stopped criticizing the highest of Hotspur Way. Spurs managers shouldn’t count on Mourinho to continue this kindness in future windows.

Playing without a real number 9 for the rest of this Premier League campaign will prevent Tottenham from getting the top four the club desperately craves. This will have a negative effect on the Spurs’ willingness to spend money in the summer. Don’t be surprised if Mourinho starts working with the press to pressure Tottenham to spend more at the end of the current campaign.

Relying on Lucas Moura to lead the line will also sink any hopes that the Spurs have of making a serious run in the Champions League. It is very unlikely that the club could score enough goals to defeat RB Leipzig on two legs. Ironically, signing someone like Timo Werner could have turned the tide in favor of Totetenham. Instead, it is a good bet to terrorize the inconsistent bottom line of Mourinho.

For one, Tottenham fans shouldn’t be surprised at the club’s reluctance to spend money on an attacker this month. Mourinho rightly points out that spending large funds for a player who will not help the Spurs in the future is not an ideal investment for a club with limited resources.

On the other hand, the hiring of Mourinho seems to signal a real change in the philosophy of the club. Fans have reasonably assumed that Levy and senior Tottenham officials were finally ready to spend the money needed to challenge the silverware on all fronts. This assumption was found to be categorically false.

Tottenham fans shouldn’t expect Mourinho to stop looking for results this year, but he hasn’t been given the tools to succeed in north London. Again, club officials dropped their manager by being too cheap.