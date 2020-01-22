Tottenham ended the winless run with a narrow victory over Norwich, Leicester defeated West Ham but lost Vardy due to an injury

Tottenham’s four-time win without a win ended Wednesday night with a 2-1 win over Norwich.

After some bad results last month, pressure on Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has already intensified, and after visiting Norwich in last place, Tottenham simply had to win.

Getty Images – Getty

Son came to Tottenham’s rescue

They took the lead thanks to Dele Alli, but their bald run threatened to continue when Teemu Pukki equalized from the penalty spot in the 70th minute.

Heung-min Son came to Mourinho’s rescue, but the difficult nature of the victory will not end concern for Tottenham’s shape under her new manager.

Leicester beat West Ham 4-1 thanks to goals from Harvey Barnes, Ricardo Pereira and a double from Ayoze Perez.

But it came at a price when Premier League top scorer Jamie Vardy limped off the field in the first half with suspected thigh injury.

another one

The English strikers’ crisis worsens as Vardy starts to falter from a comeback

latest

Arsenal News: “Excellent” Martinelli could have come to United, Arteta hails team

LATEST

Live news about the transfer in Liverpool: Red warn Mbappe and Klopp of possible departures

LATEST

Man United live news: Fernandes signs £ 30m bid for “the next Rooney” this week

latest

Spurs on striker, agents give Man United update, Chelsea make Cavani bid

Jose, meet Jose

Tottenham’s goal is to fly to London to complete the Spurs change

waiting

Man United team news: Teenage Starlet remains on the bench despite Rashford injury

He’s back again

Lloris miraculously makes Tottenham return despite Mourinho’s statements

Premier League results

Leicester 4-1 West Ham

Tottenham 2-1 Norwich

Manchester United vs Burnley (8:15 pm)