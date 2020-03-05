Tottenham enthusiast reveals eyewitness account of Eric Dier incident – ‘He misplaced the plot, he was like the Incredible Hulk’

A Tottenham enthusiast has explained to talkSPORT Eric Dier ‘completely lost it’ and was ‘like the Outstanding Hulk’ when he confronted a supporter pursuing Spurs’ FA Cup exit to Norwich.

Social media went into meltdown on Wednesday night soon after a host of videos and photos have been posted of Dier jumping more than the barrier and clambering up the stands to seemingly confront a enthusiast who was indignant just after viewing his facet get dumped out of the cup on penalties.

In accordance to Jose Mourinho, while, Dier was basically leaping in to defend his brother, who appeared to have got into a scrap with a fellow supporter.

Getty Photos – Getty Dier was caught on digicam confronting another person in the group

A number of video clips have emerged of the incident on line, but none definitely present the complete picture of what occurred.

White Hart Lane regular Neil was close by so watched the overall incident unfold, and he identified as into the Athletics Bar on Wednesday evening to share just what he noticed.

“It all happened correct in entrance of us,” he explained to talkSPORT.

“There were two fellas who were being preventing immediately after the match, they were in the crowd pushing and striving to fight, and, I really do not know, but it appeared like it could have been his brother – that’s what Mourinho claimed.

“But then Eric Dier shed the plot, and the up coming issue you know he is bounding up the stairs. There need to have been about 20 supporters hoping to maintain him again, he was like the Extraordinary Hulk.

“It was actually unhappy to see basically he shed the plot, lost it, and I feel sorry for him. He truly experienced a fantastic activity, as perfectly.

“There was a Spurs enthusiast who experienced naturally completed a little something or reported some thing, which is who Eric Dier was right after.

“A Spurs admirer then put his palms up and tried using to get out of the floor and Dier just went after him and was going bananas.

“As I claimed, I felt sorry for him. He misplaced it, totally shed it.

“There ended up people holding him again, there were being telephones in his encounter, we have received films, it’s all above social media.

“He’s in large difficulties now.”

Meanwhile, Sports Bar host Jason Cundy defended Dier’s actions, insisting he reacted in a way any one would if a member of their family was in hazard.

And although Mourinho has stated he hopes Tottenham will not just take disciplinary motion against the player, Cundy hopes the FA will also see prevalent perception.

“If you are looking at your brother and your family members in an altercation with a person, and really do not forget feelings are running higher for the reason that they’ve just be knocked out of the FA Cup, you’re heading to do what he did.

Tweets by Lilywhite_Rose Eric Dier storms above the stands to support his brother

“I’m not condoning it, but you are likely to do what Eric Dier did.

“Footballers place up with a big amount of money of abuse. It wouldn’t be the 1st time household associates have had to pay attention to abuse of their loved ones users who are playing.

“This is a human response, it is bought nothing to do with staying a footballer, it is a human, pure reaction to go and support your family members.

“I just hope the FA when they deal with this there is some form of assumed system and they display widespread perception, for the reason that it was a household member involved.”

