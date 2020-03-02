tottenham-eyeing-transfers-of-watford-goalkeeper-ben-foster-and-manchester-united-defender-chris-smalling-as-jose-mourinho-seeks-to-bolster-squad

Totttenham are reportedly preparing moves for Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster and Manchester United defender Chris Smalling this summer season.

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho is keen to bolster his squad and, in accordance to The Solar, he has identified Foster, 36, as the gentleman to give competitors for Hugo Lloris in his ranks.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Foster has been a standout performer for Watford this term

Gary Neville pops champagne to rejoice Liverpool’s unbeaten operate ending

The former Manchester United glovesman has been a standout performer for the Hornets this period, but he is out of agreement in the summer months – nevertheless he does have the choice of a just one-year extension at Vicarage Street.

Italian reports before this month also stated Mourinho was eager to convey United defender Smalling to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when his amazing financial loan spell with Roma finishes at the close of the year.

The Serie A facet want to indication the 30-calendar year-previous on a everlasting foundation but they will have to fend off opposition from each Spurs and Everton, who are also checking the centre-back’s scenario forward of the summer transfer window.

It is believed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not see Smalling in his extended-time period plans and he would be prepared to listen to features for him.

Outdated Trafford main Ed Woodward values the 31-cap England intercontinental at about £16.5million, with his present-day offer at the club expiring in 2022.

Getty Photos – Getty Smalling has impressed in his brief stint with Roma

Mourinho and Spurs are at the moment bracing on their own for lifestyle with out Jan Vertonghen, who is stalling on signing a new deal at the club.

The Portuguese boss worked with Smalling at United between 2016 and 2018 and believes he will increase some significantly wanted experience and high-quality to his back line.