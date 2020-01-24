Tottenham fans may forget to sign Bruno Fernandes in January

BRAGA, PORTUGAL – January 21: Bruno Fernandes of Sporting CP watches during the semi-final of the Taca da Liga – Allianz CUP between SC Braga and Sporting CP at the Estadio Municipal de Braga on January 21, 2020 in Braga, Portugal. (Photo by Quality Sport Images / Getty Images)

Bruno Fernandes would be an excellent replacement for Christian Eriksen at Tottenham, but the Spurs have no chance of signing with the midfielder in January.

The status of Christian Eriksen in Tottenham continues to drag around the neck of the club like a millstone. If the talented Dane leaves, it is clear that the Spurs would like to sign a similar replacement. Bruno Fernandes would be a great fit for the Jose Mourinho team.

Unfortunately, Tottenham’s chances of reaching a 25-year service agreement with Sporting CP this month are almost non-existent. It’s a matter of logic. If Manchester United is unable to pay the price asked by Sporting CP, it goes without saying that Tottenham would also be excluded from a decision due to financial problems.

As such, it seems clear that Fernandes will have to wait until summer to get a transfer to the Premier League. This is good news for sports fans. He has been a dominant player at the edge of his club this season. His average score of 7.83 on Whoscored.com in 16 league games this season makes it clear that he is the most important player on the sports team.

The fact that Fernandes will definitely not be coming to North London this month is great news for several midfielders currently managed by Mourinho. In particular, Giovani Lo Celso is well placed to take on the role of Eriksen as number 10 in the club. He doesn’t play the game the same way as Eriksen, but his tenacity would be a big boost for a Tottenham team that lacked real advantage for months.

Fernandes’ lack of movement will also give Gedson Fernandes a chance to make a strong impression on his new manager. He has just arrived at Benfica’s Spurs, but his desire to run with the ball at his feet makes him an interesting option for Mourinho. There will be many opportunities in the middle of the park for Tottenham in the coming months.

If Bruno Fernandes doesn’t move to England in January, it could give Tottenham a chance to reassess his availability this summer. Either way, he won’t be coming to Spurs in January. Look for his transfer saga to hang around even longer.