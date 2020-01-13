Tottenham has declined under Jose Mourinho and needs “four or five” signings to keep up with Liverpool, Jamie Carragher claims

Loading...

Jamie Carragher believes that Tottenham under Jose Mourinho has declined since he replaced Mauricio Pochettino in November.

The “Special One” replaced Pochettino in Spurs after a bad form that goes back to the last season. However, Carragher believes the club only needed one or two more signings to win the title than the Argentine was in command.

Mourinho has a lot to do at Spurs

Before Spurs’ decline under Pochettino, the Lilywhites reached their first Champions League final and were also close to winning the Premier League twice.

Despite a promising start under Mourinho, the Spurs have been extremely patchy in the past few weeks, winning only once in their last five league games. Carragher believes they have been going backwards since Pochettino’s departure.

He said to Sky Sports: “Pochettino was a player or two away, I think, from winning the league.

“Jose Mourinho needs four or five players to return to where Pochettino was.”

Former Spurs midfielder Jamie Redknapp agreed with his Sky Sports colleague and highlighted the clear class divide between Liverpool and Tottenham.

Redknapp said: “Two years ago, when Tottenham won 4-1 against Liverpool at Wembley, I thought there was a huge gap between Tottenham and Liverpool. it looked like (Spurs) could move on.

“Suddenly there is a 31 point difference between Liverpool and Tottenham. It is incredible, the turnaround.

“You can’t blame the manager, you have to look at why they didn’t go and added players when they had the chance. They have fallen back so far now and with Jose I don’t know because he doesn’t really go to Tottenham fits, he’s a winner, but it will be difficult for him. “

According to Carragher, Spurs have lost part of their identity under Mourinho

Carragher also suggested that Spurs lost part of the identity that inspired Pochettino Spurs.

“I loved seeing Mourinho. I hate the fact that every team wants to play the same way,” Carragher continued.

“But Tottenham was a team that pushed hard from the front and played from behind. These two big things from the Pochettino era are now gone with Jose Mourinho.

“They don’t push in front and if they play from behind they have no idea what they’re doing. They just go back to the goalkeeper and he smashes him forward.

“People don’t want to see this kind of football anymore.”



