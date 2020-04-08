Tottenham history goalscorer Jimmy Greaves awaiting exam results in medical center

Jimmy Greaves continues to be in healthcare facility though he awaits the result of assessments, but his illness is not similar to coronavirus.

Tottenham introduced on Tuesday night that their record goalscorer, who turned 80 in February, was acquiring cure in clinic.

Greaves, who scored 44 plans in 57 England appearances, put in a snug evening and hopes to be able to be discharged soon.

A assertion on his Fb web page, ran by his buddy and agent Terry Baker, examine: “I did assure a assertion mid early morning these days when I posted a assertion past evening.

“All I can say is no news is great information at the second. Jimmy has spoken to Irene by cell phone.

“During the study course of the day he will be getting tests and when we come across out the benefits I will publish them on in this article.

“So view this place and have a very good considered for Jimmy as you go about your recent daily program.Jimmy Greaves, appropriate, was a aspect of two FA Cup-successful Tottenham groups (PA)

“His challenge isn’t coronavirus related and does not appear to be connected to his earlier health issues. With any luck , he won’t be in healthcare facility for much too long.

“Thanks for the 1000s of you demonstrating issue. England’s biggest at any time goalscorer is however with us and here’s hoping he’s dwelling before long.”

Greaves endured a extreme stroke in Could 2015, which left him wheelchair-certain.

Free of charge-scoring Greaves came by way of the ranks at Chelsea, netting 132 aims in 169 matches right before becoming a member of Italian giants AC Milan.

The striker returned to England when joining Spurs for £99,999 in December 1961 and scored a report-breaking 266 targets in 379 aggressive appearances for the north London club.

Greaves won two FA Cups and the European Cup Winners’ Cup at White Hart Lane, prior to signing up for West Ham with Martin Peters relocating the other way.

Spurs said in a assertion on Tuesday night: “We can verify that our document goalscorer Jimmy Greaves is currently becoming treated in clinic.

“We are in contact with his household and will provide further more updates in owing system.

“Everybody at the club sends their finest needs to Jimmy and his spouse and children.”