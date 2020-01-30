Tottenham Hotspur “desperate” to get Danny Rose out of the club after having a “destabilizing” effect on the dressing room morale

Danny Rose is reported to never play for Tottenham Hotspur again after its harmful effects in the locker room.

The England international will borrow Newcastle United until the end of the season to reach regular time before Euro 2020.

However, it seems that his career in North London has ended.

Danny Rose reportedly played his last game for Tottenham Hotspur

The 29-year-old was put through an intense test last weekend after rumors of a collapse of the training grounds with Jose Mourinho arose after he admitted he didn’t want to renew his contract with Spurs.

In his place, the Portuguese boss selected 20-year-old Japhet Tanganga in four of Spurs’ last five games in the back four.

And the deputy head of sports for the sun, Martin Lipton, told talkSPORT that the situation had reached a turning point.

“He will no longer play for Tottenham,” said Lipton White and Sawyer.

Jose Mourinho is known to be stubborn

“You definitely don’t want him on the team. They don’t want him in the squad, they want him out of the club, they don’t want him to be seen there again.

“This is the position in which they [the club] are at the moment. I don’t just mean Jose [Mourinho], Daniel [Levy].

“I think it’s fair to say that Daniel is a puzzle as a player. He’s a very good-natured guy – and there’s nothing wrong with that.

“And I know that [Mauricio] Pochettino really liked the fact that he was causing friction in the locker room all the time.

The injury to Jetro Willems has forced Steve Bruce into the transfer market

“Not always negative, just to cheer people up and get them going. And that wears out.

“And at some point they just don’t feel like him anymore and if Jose doesn’t like you, he’s not the way to change his mind too easily.”

The Leeds United Academy graduate has never failed to express his opinion and shows tremendous courage to speak so openly about his struggles with mental health problems over the years.

But Rose has never shied away from expressing his opinion, sometimes to the detriment of his own teammates.

And it looks like the club has reached its break point.

“You’re desperate to get rid of it,” Lipton continued. “They want him out of the club.

“These things are happening, there are some players who feel that he has destabilized this season.

“Others think differently and there will certainly be some who think,” Actually, he’s still a really great player, a really good football player. “

“But that’s not the opinion of enough people in the club.”