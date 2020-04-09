Tottenham Hotspur ready to hire Arsenal hero Steve Morrow as head of the academy

Morrow can go to Spurs (photo: Getty Images)

Arsenal’s hero Steve Morrow heads to become the new head of the academy and player development at Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs is looking for a new head of the academy after John McDermott left his role to join the FA as assistant technical director, and Morrow was placed on the shortlist to replace him.

Morrow, 49, was famous for winning the League Cup final in 1993, after which he was awkwardly dropped by Tony Adams during the after-match celebration, leaving him with Borken for the rest of the season.

He returned to the club after days of play and gained an excellent reputation by using young talents, playing a role in the development of Alex Iwobi, Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson and Bukayo Saki – all of whom played in the first Arsenal team.

The Northern Irishman was one of the contenders for the FA role taken by former Head of the Spurs academy, McDermott, but now he could work.

He is considered one of the best available candidates for this job, but his affinity with Sagittarius can be an obstacle, according to the Daily Mail.

His departure from Arsenal was seen as a great shock.

Morrow is famous for his broken arm (photo: Allsport / Getty Images)

Arsenal’s shaking after recruiting head Sven Mislintat left Edu’s technical director set up his own staff, and the former assistant was the highest-profile victim.

Getting into McDermott shoes will not be an easy task.

He supervised the academy in which they produced, among others Harry Kane, Harry Winks, Ryan Mason and Andros Townsend.

