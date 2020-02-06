Tottenham Hotspur Stadium & # 39; leader & # 39; will organize the next fight by Anthony Joshua

% MINIFYHTML1ca9bc63e8e64bb5e8e351299d4b24d511%

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the “favorite” to organize Anthony Joshua’s return fight with Kubrat Pulev in June.

Britain’s heavyweight star almost reaches an agreement to face the Bulgarian Pulev, the mandatory IBF challenger, and Joshua has requested a place in London for the next defense of his WBA, IBF titles and WBO

Emirates and Twickenham Stadium were also considered, but the 62,000-seat stadium in Tottenham Hotspur has become the most likely place.

The new house of Spurs could organize Joshua’s next fight

“We are very close. I met AJ last night,” Hearn said. Aerial sports news. “We have received offers from the Far East, Middle East, Africa, America, Turkey.

“It’s made very clear, I want to go home. I want to box later in London. I went to Madison Square Garden, I went to Saudi Arabia, take me home. Forget the other offers, bring my house.

Joshua is about to end a fight against Kubrat Pulev

“He wants to fight in London in June. That’s what we’re going to do now. Spurs is the favorite and that’s what he asked me to do. We’ll get him for him.”

Joshua was also instructed to fulfill his mandatory WBO title defense against Oleksandr Usyk, but Hearn expects the Ukrainian to fight Derek Chisora ​​instead, while Dillian Whyte is ready to fight Russian Alexander Povetkin.

Oleksandr Usyk was offered a confrontation with Derek Chisora

“It seems that Usyk against Chisora ​​is almost there. It will take place a few weeks later than planned. It seems that the conditions for Dillian Whyte against Povetkin have been agreed. We need to find a home for that.”

“Fans of the UK fights, this summer they face Joshua against Pulev, Usyk against Chisora, Whyte against Povetkin. Prepare for announcements.

Dillian Whyte is ready to fight against Alexander Povetkin

“It’s a great summer of boxing for fans of fighting in the UK, led by, of course, the greatest sportswoman, who finally returns home to London in June.”