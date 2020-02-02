Tottenham is “alive,” Pep Guardiola emphasizes, believing that Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho’s teams are similar

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City manager, is aware of the Tottenham threat despite his poor form this season.

The spurs have fought indifferently in every campaign and have led them to drop popular manager Mauricio Pochettino for ex-Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho.

Pep Guardiola wants to take revenge after Tottenham drew early in the season

The situation has improved in recent weeks when Giovani Lo Celso came to life in midfield and the club converted its loan to permanent loan in January.

And Guardiola, who faces Tottenham in her new stadium today, believes that they are now showing some form, even if the results are not yet available.

Some fans didn’t like the negativity of some of the new tactics, but the Spanish boss also believes that you can see both Pochettino and Mourinho on the Spurs team as they accept the new instructions that have been given to them.

He said: “They [the Pochettino and Mourinho teams] are very different, but there are similarities. Your teams are both pretty aggressive.

“I saw Tottenham in Southampton and they were alive. You conceded a goal at the last minute, but I saw a team there.

“Every manager has different ideas, both are incredible managers.

Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola are old rivals

“Mauricio Pochettino was there for five or six years while Mourinho was only there for a few months, so all managers need time to make our teams play the way we want them to.”