Tottenham is not responsible for Christian Eriksen’s transfer saga, says Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho insists that Tottenham is not responsible for the Christian Eriksen transfer saga.

The Spurs midfielder, who dropped out of the matchday squad in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at the FA Cup in Southampton, is expected to leave the club with a £ 17m deal for Inter Milan.

Getty Images – Getty

Christian Eriksen has been with Tottenham since 2013

Eriksen has been relegating from Tottenham for twelve months as his contract expires this summer.

And Mourinho apparently blamed Inter Milan for not having decided Eriksen’s future earlier.

The Tottenham boss told talkSPORT: “The situation should be resolved on January 1st, and it is not up to Tottenham Hotspur that this will not be resolved.”

“For us it could have been resolved on January 1st.

“So if we’re still in this situation, Tottenham is the one not to blame at all.”

Heung-min Son’s goal looked like Spurs should enter the fifth round of the FA Cup, but substitute Sofiane Boufal scored three minutes before the end to force a repeat.

AFP or licensor

Jose Mourinho is frustrated with the Christian Eriksen transfer saga

A thigh injury to Harry Kane has seen Lucas Moura represented at the top, but he’s only scored once in his last 10 games.

Tottenham was without a striker on the bench as Erik Lamela and Ryan Sessegnon were the club’s only offensive players.

Mourinho complained of his lack of attack facilities at St. Mary.

He added: “The best way to do this (to wait for victory) is to score the second goal to end the game.

“Our bank is not a bank of attacking solutions, as you can see. It’s not that I can send Lucas to rest and use a striker there to get fresh and destroy a tired opponent.

LICENSE TO KYL

Fabinho explains why Mbappe’s transfer to Liverpool is a headache

regret

Pennant sincerely apologizes for non-compliance with Sky Sports News standards

latest

Arteta signs for Arsenal for the first time, no Eriksen for Spurs, PSG targets Aubameyang

Cup results

Bilic tracks West Ham, Saints Force Replay with Spurs, Oxford Hold Newcastle

Vital

Stoke increases survival hopes with a decisive win against Swansea

turn on

Hull vs Chelsea live: Listen to the exclusive commentary on the fourth round of the FA Cup meeting

Concern, worry

PSG ‘open talks’ with representatives of Arsenal Star when Cavani leaves the race

gossip

Eriksen was preparing to leave Spurs, Giroud wanted to go to the shock club, Arteta was looking at the first signing of the contract

violent scenes

Barcelona and Valencia fans encounter a fight before the LaLiga game

evil

Cantona kung fu kick, suarez bite, zidane headbutt: the most shocking moments of football

“It’s not like I can take Sonny off and put a new winger there, so we have our limits.

“They brought Che Adams with them, they brought Boufal with them, they had solutions on the bench that would help them play against a tired team, which they did. It’s frustrating but not a bad result.”

“I’m not disappointed. I just want to play Man City and then we’ll think about Southampton.”