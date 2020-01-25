Tottenham just needs to be done with Christian Eriksen

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 22: Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 22, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins / Getty Images)

Tottenham will most likely include Christian Eriksen in their match day team against Southampton. This is a Spurs error.

Christian Eriksen will certainly join Inter Milan at the end of January. Nevertheless, Jose Mourinho plans to take him to Southampton to play against the Saints on Saturday. It is a stupid decision of all those associated with Tottenham.

Mourinho’s logic rests on two main points. First, he thinks Eriksen is one of the club’s most talented midfielders. Having it on the bench as a safety blanket is a comforting reality for the Portuguese gaffer. Mourinho seems to believe that bringing Eriksen into the second half of the games is a great way to bring his dying team to life.

It overestimates the way Eriksen is playing for Tottenham right now. He hasn’t become a bad player per se, but he is far from a game-changer as he was a few years ago. Maybe he can rediscover this form for Inter Milan and become a world class midfielder. We understand at least what Mourinho thinks on this front.

Mourinho’s second motivation for playing Eriksen is much more difficult to justify. There are rumors circulating that Tottenham wants to get a replacement for Eriksen before it is sold.

It sounds good in theory. Once Eriksen is sold to Inter Milan, the other clubs will be sure of Tottenham’s desperation to replace him. Most clubs will also try to use this desperation to make their players pay a higher price. It’s a sad reality that the Spurs will face very soon.

The mistake here is to believe that playing Eriksen in Southampton is going to change any of this horrible reality. Any club official with Internet access will know that the Spurs are about to lose their number 10. It is not as if playing against the Saints is going to create a doubt in the minds of other clubs as to whether Eriksen was really going to be on the move. Any club negotiating with Tottenham concerning a possible replacement for Eriksen will operate on the well-informed assumption that it will head towards Inter Milan.

Remember there is a real downside if Eriksen plays in Southampton. If he suffers from any type of significant injury, Tottenham may lose any chance of recovering significant transfer costs for his services. Losing £ 15-20 million in transfer revenue would be ridiculous for the Spurs. That’s why Tottenham just needs to live without the Danish midfielder.