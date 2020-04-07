Tottenham legend Jimmy Greaves admitted to medical center for treatment method, Spurs affirm

Tottenham legend Jimmy Greaves is presently getting treatment in medical center, Spurs have verified.

The 80-year-aged has scored the most targets in prime-flight English football and was also portion of the triumphant 1966 World Cup squad.

Getty – Contributor

Tottenham despatched their most effective wishes to Greaves and his family

Greaves experienced a serious stroke in May possibly 2015, which left him wheelchair-sure.

In a assertion late on Tuesday evening, Tottenham mentioned: “We can affirm that our history goalscorer Jimmy Greaves is at the moment staying taken care of in hospital.

“We are in contact with his family and will present further more updates in because of training course.

“Everybody at the club sends their greatest needs to Jimmy and his spouse and children.”

Burnley manager Sean Dyche responds to Matt Hancock’s criticism of Leading League footballers

Cost-free-scoring Greaves arrived by means of the ranks at Chelsea, netting 132 plans in 169 matches before becoming a member of Italian giants AC Milan.

The striker returned to England when joining Spurs for £99,999 in December 1961 and scored a history-breaking 266 targets in 379 competitive appearances for the north London club.

Greaves received two FA Cups and the Cup Winners’ Cup at White Hart Lane, in advance of becoming a member of West Ham as the late, good Martin Peters moved the other way.

He scored 44 plans in 57 appearances for England, with an personal injury in the ultimate team game of the 1966 Entire world Cup allowing Sir Geoff Hurst the chance to appear into the side.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty

Jimmy Greaves liked scoring goals