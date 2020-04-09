Tottenham legend remains in clinic but sickness is NOT connected to coronavirus

Tottenham legend Jimmy Greaves is continue to in hospital and awaits the consequence of exams, but the health issues which hospitalised him on Tuesday night time is not associated to coronavirus.

Spurs declared previous night time that their file goalscorer, who turned 80 in February, was receiving procedure in clinic.

Greaves, who scored 44 aims in 57 England appearances, spent a comfy evening and hopes to be in a position to be discharged soon.

Getty – Contributor

Tottenham despatched their ideal needs to Greaves and his loved ones

A statement on his Fb web page, ran by his buddy and agent Terry Baker, read through: “I did guarantee a statement mid morning these days when I posted a assertion very last night.

“All I can say is no news is great information at the moment. Jimmy has spoken to Irene by cell phone.

“During the class of the day he will be owning tests and when we discover out the outcomes I will write-up them on below.

“So view this place and have a good assumed for Jimmy as you go about your recent everyday regimen.

“His difficulty is not coronavirus relevant and does not feel to be connected to his preceding illness. Hopefully he won’t be in hospital for also extensive.

“Thanks for the 1000s of you displaying concern. England’s biggest ever goalscorer is nevertheless with us and here’s hoping he’s residence soon.”

Greaves experienced a intense stroke in May possibly 2015, which remaining him wheelchair-sure.

Free of charge-scoring Greaves arrived by means of the ranks at Chelsea, netting 132 goals in 169 matches prior to signing up for Italian giants AC Milan.

The striker returned to England when becoming a member of Spurs for £99,999 in December 1961 and scored a report-breaking 266 aims in 379 competitive appearances for the north London club.

Greaves gained two FA Cups and the Cup Winners’ Cup at White Hart Lane, just before becoming a member of West Ham as the late, wonderful Martin Peters moved the other way.

He scored 44 goals in 57 appearances for England, with an injury in the final group video game of the 1966 Entire world Cup enabling Sir Geoff Hurst the opportunity to occur into the facet.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty

Jimmy Greaves cherished scoring aims and his league document of 366 was only lately bettered by Cristiano Ronaldo

Spurs said in a statement on Tuesday evening: “We can validate that our report goalscorer Jimmy Greaves is presently currently being taken care of in hospital.

“We are in contact with his family and will supply further updates in due course.

“Everybody at the club sends their finest wishes to Jimmy and his household.”