Tottenham manager confirms that Eriksen faces Watford and informs about the new striker and Lo Celso

Jose Mourinho says Tottenham is likely to buy Giovani Lo Celso on a long-term basis while keeping Spurs’ search for a new striker up-to-date.

The North Londoners have to make an advance this month, as Harry Kane will have to take a break in April at the earliest due to injury.

Milan’s Krzysztof Piatek and Ze Luis of Porto are suspected targets of Mourinho, and reports have also sparked interest in Christian Benteke, the man from the Crystal Palace, and PSG star Edinson Cavani.

Harry Kane’s injury is a major blow to Tottenham and her head coach Jose Mourinho

New names are added to Tottenham’s potential list of destinations every day, but Mourinho says many of the rumors are just agent talks.

“Many names,” said the Portuguese during his press conference in front of Watford. “I think the majority comes from the environment of a player trying to get their names on the market.

“Do we need a striker? Yes, but it has to be a positive move for us. It’s not easy, but we’re trying to include this type of player in the squad. “

Mourinho provided further updates to the transfer before driving to Vicarage Road – This is LIVE on talkSPORT as part of GameDay – Confirm that Tottenham will make Lo Celso a permanent commitment in the foreseeable future.

He was also interviewed in reports that Christian Eriksen agreed to leave Spurs for Inter. He said the Danish midfielder would play against the hornets tomorrow.

“You have to ask the agent and Inter because they know more than I do,” the former Chelsea and Manchester United coach continued.

“If you are confident, it is because you are ready to make us an offer, which has not yet happened.

“When I speak to people, especially those with responsibility, I am amazed. He tries his best and it is normal that his brain is not fully focused by January 31st.

“It is a normal consequence of the situation. I still don’t understand this optimism. For a few games, people say that he is playing his last game. Eriksen is playing tomorrow. “

The Spurs boss also discussed other issues during his press conference, and you can read the best parts below …

When is Hugo Lloris ready to play?

“I said [you] a month ago, I said February. So the normal is February. If you ask me in late February or early February, I tend to go early at this moment.

“Things are going well. He is getting his confidence back, he is training, so I would say he is one of our new players in the January transfer window.”

On Gedson Fernandes

“A young player who has just arrived here but has experience playing big games for a big club. Accustomed to a high level of stress and responsibility. We bought it for its multifunctionality. “

About Tottenham’s attack options

“We have attackers who are very good: Son, Lucas, Lo Celso and Alli, but we miss this target. We do everything possible – it is not easy. It is possible to play any game to win without a striker. ‘

Did you speak to Pochettino?

“No, I’m too busy. He enjoys his time, he enjoys his country.

“It would be very, very easy for him to come here one day. His son is here with us. This is his club. The doors are open.

“Every time he wants to visit everyone, this is a wonderful opportunity.”

Jan Vertonghen contract update

“I told you when I got there we had three players in the situation of ending contracts and the one who was easy to solve was where everyone wanted the same thing.

“The player, the agent, the club. Lets see what happens.”

