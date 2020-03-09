Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho expects Steven Bergwijn to skip rest of period

Jose Mourinho does not anticipate Steven Bergwijn to engage in yet again this season as Tottenham’s damage disaster carries on to escalate.

The Dutch winger suffered a sprained ankle during Saturday’s 1-1 attract at Burnley and head coach Mourinho thinks the injuries is undesirable sufficient to keep him out for the rest of the campaign.

It is a crushing blow for Mourinho and Spurs on the eve of their Champions League past-16 second leg with RB Leipzig, wherever they have to overturn a 1- deficit in Germany.

Bergwijn joins Harry Kane and Son Heung-min in the treatment room and Tottenham’s attacking selections glimpse bare for a sport in which they need to score two goals to progress in standard time.Jose Mourinho has “never known” something like Spurs’ injury crisis (John Walton/PA)

“Steven, I do not expect him to enjoy this year,” Mourinho mentioned. “Can I believe that it? Yes, I can.

“I have under no circumstances regarded it like this, specially speaking about traumatic accidents. Only Harry Kane’s damage was not a traumatic personal injury but a normal personal injury of the December interval in the Premier League.

“Hugo Lloris, (Moussa) Sissoko, Sonny, Steven Bergwijn are all traumatic and under no circumstances for a pair of months. Which is what it is.

“We ended up psychologically additional down with the other injures.

“This 1, from 3, four or 5 to 6 or 7 is the similar. No challenge.”

Bergwijn’s absence will place more strain on Dele Alli, who has been actively playing in a untrue 9 situation in the previous number of months.

Alli, who could be going through a Football Affiliation ban for an ill-judged social media put up about the coronavirus, suggests there is no time for moping.

“That’s football. It is obviously quite disappointing,” the England midfielder stated. “This is not a time to get our violins out.

“We have to action up and deal with these circumstances. It is all a element of it, as disappointing as it is.

“We have to show our character now as a staff and the depth we have in the squad.

“Everyone demands to stage up and people who aren’t taking part in as a lot have to have to arrive by means of and show why they are below.

The England captain has not played due to the fact rupturing a hamstring tendon on New Year’s Day, but his return does not appear to be far too much absent, judging by his exercise session in an open up training session.

Kane, who had surgical treatment to mend the challenge, was noticed twisting and turning and also shooting.

Alli does not want the club’s primary scorer to hurry again.

“Harry’s an astounding athlete and specialist,” Alli explained. “He’s picked up a few injuries since I have been right here and each individual time he’s recovered pretty nicely.

I do not want him to hurry it mainly because I know how substantially it can come back again, but at the exact time we want him.

“You can see how enthusiastic and committed he is. I wasn’t astonished to see him out there.

“He will work so difficult on his sport. Obviously it’s a significant improve. Even when he will come to watch the online games, it is a raise.

“He’s normally speaking, making an attempt to encourage every single a person which is very good. He’s a actual leader.

“As player who has experienced a few hamstring accidents, it is a strange a single due to the fact I never want him to hurry it for the reason that I know how substantially it can come back, but at the identical time we need him. As lengthy as he does his recovery correctly and comes back strong, I’ll be satisfied.”