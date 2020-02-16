[tottenham-manager-jose-mourinho-heaps-praise-on-‘precious’-match-winner-heung-min-son-following-victory-at-aston-villa]

Jose Mourinho heaped praise on Heung-min Son pursuing Tottenham’s 3-2 win about Aston Villa on Sunday.

The South Korea ahead netted a extraordinary 94th moment objective, his next strike of the afternoon, to move Spurs up to fifth in the Premier League table.

Getty Photographs – Getty Heung-min Son was Tottenham’s hero at Villa Park

It was Son’s 50th league purpose for Tottenham as he struck for the fifth consecutive match with a 1st-50 % rebound from a skipped penalty.

Mourinho instructed talkSPORT: “The penalty, of program, it’s superior that he was quick and clever adequate to assault the next ball and from a complicated angle to score was incredibly great.

“It was a quite critical second, minute 44 or 45, it was fantastic.

“But then in the conclude of the sport, in a tricky situation, for a striker to operate 40 metres to confront the keeper and to be awesome adequate to set the ball in the internet, of training course, is cherished.”

A Toby Alderweireld individual objective gave Villa an early direct, just before the Belgium defender atoned for his error by levelling the score at the other finish.

Son was fastest to respond to his individual skipped penalty to give Tottenham a fifty percent-time direct next VAR’s conclusion to award a place-kick for a Bjorn Engels foul on Steven Bergwijn.

AFP or licensors Jose Mourinho has guided Tottenham up to fifth in the table

Engels headed in a Jack Grealish corner to equalise for the hosts soon after the crack, right before Son capitalised on a defensive error from the Villa goalscorer to acquire the a few factors again to north London.

Mourinho insists Tottenham attained their ‘luck’ at Villa Park.

He reported: “I can say two bad aims to concede, of course. I can say we didn’t commence incredibly perfectly. I can say that Villa were stronger, quicker and far more rigorous than us in the beginning of the match.

“But I can also say the boys ended up great in their response and particularly in the second-50 percent.

“After the 2-two, we took our dangers and transformed our way of participating in and set two men by the middle to take a look at a minor little bit of area and a minimal bit of fatigue.

“So I assume in the stop men and women can say it’s a very little little bit of luck because of the moment we scored, but luck usually means a good deal of get the job done just before that and the boys labored so a great deal.”

Son had other chances to earn the activity before, but he was thwarted by Pepe Reina on two situations.

And though Son was being interviewed by Tottenham’s media group, Mourinho cheekily requested: “You talking about the ambitions he scored or the targets he missed?”