Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho reveals that his shaved head is due to the fact that he fell asleep at the hairdressers

Jose Mourinho has revealed the story behind his striking new haircut.

The Tottenham manager shocked fans this week by revealing his completely shaved head and admitting that this was due to the drifting off at the hairdressers in London.

HAKS & OSCAR

Jose Mourinho even posed for a photo at the hairdressers

Mourinho said to Sky Sports: “Sometimes I like it (short), sometimes I like to feel the cold weather, I like to change it a little. However, this time it was not the case.

“I fell asleep (on the barber chair) and when I woke up it was so bad that I said to him” bring the one “. Hopefully it will grow again.”

The Spurs boss is not the only one who fell victim to a barber accident.

Ally McCoist from talkSPORT recently came out on a trip with a skinhead look.

It is one of the most Scottish things that ever happened, as it turns out that the language barrier was to blame!

A depressed McCoist barely held back the laugh and said at the sports breakfast: “Oh man, I had a disaster!

“I went to my normal hairdressers, a little Turkish boy in Renfrew, and looked at him and thought,” He has something different about him today “.

The story behind Ally McCoist’s new hairstyle is brilliant and the most Scottish that has ever happened!

“I thought it was the same guy, but I can tell you now that it wasn’t the same guy – it was his brother.

“So, I sat on the chair, he looks at me and I say, ‘oh more normal’ because I go in all the time!

“He looks at me and says:” All over? “

“‘Yes’, I and Al said, I’m not kidding, he has this big razor thing and pulled a big tram line! It started right in my head!

“He must have looked at me and my jaw clearly touched the hairdresser’s floor.

“He went number one?”

“And I said,” NORMAL, you look stupid … “

“Anyway, it was a disaster!

“I mean, 15 years ago, honestly, I wouldn’t have disturbed my Bunnet, but it might not be back, that’s my point!

“If you had seen my face when he pulled this big tram line right into my nappa!”