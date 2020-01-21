Tottenham must beat Aston Villa in the race to sign a target veteran

Algerian Monaco forward Islam Slimani celebrates after scoring a goal during the French soccer match L1 between Strasbourg (RCSA) and Monaco (ASM) on September 01, 2019 at Meinau stadium in Strasbourg, in eastern France. (Photo by FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP) (Photo credit should read FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham may not have the funds to purchase a permanent solution from the attacker this month. As such, Islam Slimani could be a great dressing for Spurs.

Jose Mourinho and his Tottenham team continue to travel Europe for a player capable of replacing Harry Kane. Interestingly enough, the solution to the deepest problem of the Spurs at the moment can be found by bringing an excluded Prime Minister to England.

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham officials have already contacted their Monaco counterparts about the status of the 31-year-old hitman Islam Slimani. The Algerian international worked in Leicester City before being exiled to France. It didn’t perfectly suit the Foxes’ style of counterattack, but that doesn’t mean it wouldn’t be perfectly suited to lead the Tottenham lineage under Mourinho.

Sliamani certainly won’t be a long-term solution for the Spurs, but it would be a great short-term boost. This is why Tottenham has to beat people like Aston Villa for its services.

In terms of play style, he works like a classic target man. This is exactly what Tottenham needs right now to reduce the pressure from their attacking midfielders. Frankly, every member of the Mourinho team needs an outlet when they are under pressure right now. Slimani has the size and strength to win balls in the air under pressure.

It should also be noted that he has been fairly prolific for Monaco this season. He has scored seven league goals in just 13 games with his French club. As a reminder, Tottenham have not scored once as a team in their last three Premier League games. They don’t need an attacker to score great goals. They simply need a player who is competent to drop the ball at the back of the net.

Inevitably, some Spurs supporters will reject the idea of ​​signing Slimani because it does not have the benefits necessary to help the club over the next decade. Signing a young player capable of this is the best result for the club, but it is not the only way for Tottenham to make a solid signing this month. Bringing Slimani to help relax things this year would be a smart decision for Mourinho and his coaching staff.