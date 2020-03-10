Tottenham must recover from Champions League anxiety over Manchester United clash to win

% MINIFYHTMLb08db8cb251351a4d25b05407a0b335511%

% MINIFYHTMLb08db8cb251351a4d25b05407a0b335512%

Lucas Moura comforted by José Mourinho after leaving Tottenham Champions League

In recent weeks, José Mourinho has struggled to highlight key players injured by Tottenham, but he was his captain and No.1 Hugo Lloris, whose initial mistakes were so well-known that damaged any hope the Spurs needed. change the last Champions League -16 draw with RB Leipzig.

The France goalkeeper stuck too deep in his six-yard box to get a strong hand on Marcel Sabitzer’s first move and then made a hash of a shot near the same player’s post shortly after.

With just 21 minutes left, Mourinho’s plans failed and Tottenham needed three goals. With their naked assault of Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Steven Bergwijn, they never seemed to get any of them. Emil Forsberg’s third for Leipzig simply highlighted the gap between the two sides.

Hugo Lloris lets RB Leipzig’s second goal slide

It was a unfortunate way out of the Champions League after the joy that Tottenham and his followers had taken out of competition with Mauricio Pochettino last season. Now, with Davinson Sánchez, Moussa Sissoko, Ben Davies and Juan Foyth also on the injury list, Spurs are on their knees, out of the cups and with a coach who has already stated his desire to finish this season.

The Spurs do not have a win in six. The worst run of Mourinho’s coaching career. Lloris may have been blamed on Tuesday, but Tottenham have conceded 38 goals in all competitions since José Mourinho took over. Only Aston Villa (42) has a worse total among Premier League teams in that period.

More goals scored (all awards after he named Jose Mourinho)

Premier League team

Objectives given

Aston Villa

42

Tottenham

38

Bournemouth

3. 4

Western bacon

31

Everton

31

Newcastle

29

Out of form, missing key players, defensive disorder, toothless attack … But somehow the Spurs need to find a way to get an absolutely crucial game against former Mourinho Manchester United on Sunday.

Tottenham vs Man Utd

streaming

Spurs are already behind rivals London and Chelsea, which is fourth in the Premier League with seven points. The possible stoppage of the Manchester City Champions League could mean that fifth would be enough for a group stage place next season, but the Spurs will still be seven points behind if they lose to Ole, Gunnar Solskjaer.

That would leave this Spurs side overwhelmed by injuries in the face of a virtually insurmountable gap to overcome, with nine Premier League games to follow United’s game. The Spurs have a favorable encounter, with Leicester as the only current squad in the top six on their calendar after this weekend. But in spite of everything, it’s hard to make a case for them by putting together a pretty solid career.

2:54 FREE to view: Highlights of Tottenham’s draw with Burnley in the Premier League

FREE to watch: Highlights of Tottenham’s draw with Burnley in the Premier League

As a result, Sunday’s loss would almost complete Spurs’ ambitions for the season, and would have consequences for Mourinho’s plans to improve his squad in the summer transfer window.

Speaking to Tottenham Hotspur Trust supporters last week, President Daniel Levy acknowledged that the club’s transfer costs will be affected by a lack of eligibility for the Champions League. “Funds were closed for the summer, however, not qualifying for the Champions League would have an overall impact,” he said.

Sheep Alli during the Spurs loss to RB Leipzig

With the Europa League qualifying seats, which can last up to eight this season, it is likely that the Spurs will be in Europe next season independently. But Thursday night football wasn’t the plan when they moved to that shiny north London stadium, nor were they celebrating in the Champions League final last June.

Just hours after they fell out of elite club competition in Europe, Mourinho must somehow find a way to motivate his pessimistic squad to return on Sunday in order to save their hopes of competing in the first position other.

But motivation is just one element of the competition. Given United’s impressive defeat against Manchester City last weekend, which intertwined defense organization, midfield creativity Bruno Fernandes and growing confidence in attack, Spurs face a major challenge to face United in quality on the pitch. Those three positive aspects of United’s derby victory lack the features on this side of Spurs at this time.

Dele Alli was brutally honest when he said after losing to Leipzig that, despite injuries, Spurs still have quality players available who do not act. When Sunday arrives, they should intensify.

Watch Tottenham – Man Utd live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm on Sunday; The start is at 4:30 pm.

Earn £ 250K on Tuesday with Super 6!

FREE to play: Don’t miss out on winning £ 250 free on Tuesday. Tickets for 7:45 pm.