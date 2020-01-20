Tottenham must rethink interest in Real Madrid striker

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – JANUARY 12: Luka Jovic of Real Madrid watches during the Supercopa de Espana Final Match between Real Madrid and Club Atletico de Madrid at King Abdullah Sports City on January 12, 2020 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by François Nel / Getty Images)

Manchesterd United dealt a huge blow to Rashford’s injury by Ernesto Hernandez

Tottenham is in desperate need of adding at least one striker to its team this month, but Luka Jovic’s loan to Real Madrid is a bad plan for the Spurs.

The absence of Harry Kane has made Tottenham completely useless in front of goal in their last three games. It is imperative that Jose Mourinho find a new attacker to trigger his attack before the January transfer window closes.

Based on talent alone, Real Madrid hitman Luka Jovic would be an excellent replacement for Kane. The 22-year-old Serb has struggled to adjust to life in La Liga, but there is no doubt that he is a talented center-forward. The Spurs would immediately benefit from his ability to lead the line as soon as he arrived in North London.

This does not mean that Tottenham’s current plan to land Jovic is perfect. If, as the Mirror suggests, the Spurs are ready to take Jovic on loan, that completely changes the complexion of the movement for the Spurs. Simply hiring a development striker to help solidify things this season is not the ideal option for Mourinho and his coaching staff.

The ideal solution for Tottenham would be to buy a young center forward who can grow and develop behind Kane into a player who can help the club for years to come. Troy Parrott is tipped for great things by the Spurs, but it is probably several years from really taking into account the plans of the first team of Mourinho. A bridge between Kane and Parrott is desperately needed.

The purchase of Jovic, even for substantial transfer fees, would be a smart decision of Daniel Levy and the company. His fights for Real Madrid have diminished his reputation throughout Europe. Buying it as a distressed asset could turn into a stroke of genius for the Spurs.

Getting it on loan and giving it a lot of playing time only boosts Real Madrid in the long term. Yes, Jovic could get hot and help Tottenham build the Premier League table this season, but that wouldn’t help the Spurs consolidate their attack options behind Kane for years to come. If Jovic plays well, it only means that he will return to Real Madrid or be sold to another club ready to respond to Real’s transfer requests.

Next: Gedson Fernandes Impressed at Tottenham Debut

If Tottenham is exploring the idea of ​​recruiting a loan attacker to help them survive the current campaign, then they may find cheaper and more established options than Jovic. In short, the Spurs must either spend the money necessary to buy Jovic, or move to other targets. Taking it on loan doesn’t have enough benefits for Tottenham.