[tottenham-need-to-have-to-bench-this-attacker-following-abysmal-effectiveness-at-chelsea]

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 22: A dejected Lucas Moura of Tottenham Hotspur all through the Leading League match concerning Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on February 22, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. (Picture by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Pictures)

Tottenham have provided Lucas Moura a lot of makes an attempt to direct their attacking line, but it is just not some thing the Brazilian attacker can manage.

Lucas Moura does not should have all of the blame for Tottenham’s attacking woes at Chelsea on Saturday, but he definitely didn’t do something to hassle the Blues’ defence. It’s time for Jose Mourinho to put the Brazilian attacker on the bench for an prolonged interval of time.

In fairness to Lucas, he’s not a striker. He’s been pressured to enjoy out of position after injuries to both Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min. That does not transform the fact that he’s been atrocious in their absence. His inept show at Stamford Bridge should really be the final straw for Mourinho.

Other than 1 good strike on objective in the early going, Lucas did almost nothing to aid his team. His lack of ability to command the ball with everything resembling a good quality 1st touch stops Tottenham from gaining any form of foothold in possession. Time and time all over again at Chelsea, the ball strike Lucas’ ft only to fly absent from him at a startling speed.

Lucas also appears absolutely uninterested in the plan of spinning off an opposing defender to operate via on target. Which is the rational option for a participant who cannot uncover a way to keep the ball at his feet. At the quite least, working with his pace to difficulties opposing defenders could give him a very little additional home to control the ball with his wayward touches.

Lucas’ lack of ability to do just about anything to problems opposing centre backs helps make him useless for Spurs at the moment. It’s not as if his defensive work fee helps to make up for his absence of attacking contributions. He’s a passenger of the worst type for Mourinho at the second. A extensive spell on the bench may possibly do him a world of great.

The organic problem for Spurs is what they really should do rather of trotting Lucas out as a setting up striker match soon after match. The superior news is that Steven Bergwijn does look capable of taking part in up top rated in a pinch. He shouldn’t lead the line by yourself, but he can be effective participating in alongside one more forward.

Probably providing Dele Alli an prospect to play next to Bergwijn could rejuvenate the Tottenham entrance line. There is also the chance that Mourinho could reconsider his stance on throwing starlet Troy Parrott into the fire. He might only be 18-several years-aged, but he is an true centre forward.

No subject what, Tottenham will have to nail Lucas to the bench. He’s been woeful as of late. If they want to get their assault going, they should seem at other alternatives.