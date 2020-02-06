Tottenham needs Ryan Sessegnon to overcome recent crisis

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho (right) and Tottenham Hotspur’s Ryan Sessegnon during the FA Cup third replay match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. (Photo by Tim Goode / PA Images via Getty Images)

Ryan Sessegnon arrived in Tottenham with enormous expectations, but he is only beginning to realize his talent under Jose Mourinho.

A curious thing has happened in Tottenham since the arrival of Jose Mourinho. Despite his initial concerns about his treatment of young players, he actually breathed new life into several starlets with Spurs. Ryan Sessegnon is definitely a player who is starting to take advantage of his new opportunity.

Even the young left-back has admitted that life has been “difficult” for him in Tottenham since his return from Fulham this summer. He prides himself on being his worst critic. Unfortunately, his first game with the Spurs gave him a lot of criticism.

The good news is that it has started showing signs of real quality in recent times. He was instrumental in Tottenham’s first goal against Southampton on Wednesday. It was his pass that opened the defense of the Saints and led to the deflected shot of Tanguy Ndombele. This gave the Spurs a lead they abandoned, but it was still a sign of real progress from Sessegnon.

The most interesting development for the English starlet is the discipline that Mourinho installs in his game. It was a weakness for Sessegnon during his stay at Fulham. He played an offensive role for the Whites and he was not asked to do much in terms of defense.

Mourinho requires a significant pace of work from all of its players. Perhaps more importantly, he asks Sessegnon to be more measured when it comes to bombing forward in the attacking third. This requires significant mental adjustment for the young player.

Changing his mental approach to the game will be just as important as any physical training that Sessegnon does on the stretch. Tottenham fans should not expect to see the best of him on a consistent basis this year. Instead, the focus should be on recognizing the improvements measured on a case-by-case basis. Sessegnon’s quality insights are always important, but Mourinho and his coaching team will be much more concerned with limiting his mistakes.

Sessegnon still does not have a clearly defined domicile at Tottenham, but he is much closer to achieving this goal under Mourinho than he has ever been under Pochettino. In a strange way, the arrival of a rigorous technician can be the best thing that happens to the talented winger.